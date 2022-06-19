Mainland's Ja'Briel Mace commits to Villanova

Ja’Briel Mace is an explosive player.

This past season, the Mainland Regional High School standout finished with 937 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. He was named a first-team Press All Star.

The Villanova University football coaching staff took notice and invited the junior twice to campus, most recently June 7 when the Wildcats extended him an official offer. The 17-year-old Somers Point resident did not hesitate to accept.

Mace verbally committed to Villanova, an NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision program. The junior announced the decision on Twitter on June 10. He was offered a full academic and athletic scholarship.

Mace also received offers from University of Buffalo, West Virginia, Fordham, Lehigh, Temple, Princeton, Rutgers and Syracuse. But there was something special about Villanova.

“I never really knew if I wanted to stay close or not,” the standout running back said. “But once I stepped on campus at Villanova, I just felt like I was at home. I’m excited. I’m excited. I can’t wait to get back up there. It’s amazing. It’s a blessing, honestly.”

Last season, the Wildcats finished 10-3 (7-1 Colonial Athletic Association Conference) and reached the FCS quarterfinals under coach Mark Ferrante. Villanova won the CAA regular-season title for the first time since 2012 after defeating rival Delaware 21-13.

With that victory over the Blue Hens, the Wildcats won The Battle of the Blue Trophy. That rivalry is also something Mace anticipates, he said.

Juniors Qwahsin Townsel (St. Joseph), Elijah Glover (Pleasantville) and senior Nathan Fondacaro (St. Augustine) played for the Wildcats last season.

“Growing up, I always wanted to play the best of the best,” the 5-foot-9, 172-pound Mace said. “I’m really looking forward to it, especially all that competition in college.”

Along with Ferrante, offensive coordinator Sean Divine was extremely pleased that Mace decided to continue his football career with the Wildcats, Mainland coach Chuck Smith said. Smith added Mace is very close with his family. Being close to home is “a great fit for him and his family and an easy way for them to watch the majority of his games,” Smith said.

Villanova also has great academics, so that is another great element for Mace, Smith added. Mace plans to major in criminal justice.

“It’s awesome for our football program, our school and most importantly, for Ja’Briel and his family,” Smith said. “It is not just a result of his talent, but his work ethic and the type of person that he is. He has worked extremely hard since Day 1. Not just as a football player, but as a student. He has worked very hard in the classroom to get where he is now.”

After Mace visited the campus and met with the coaching staff and made his decision, he expressed his excitement in conversation with Smith, the coach said. Mace also had conversations with Mainland assistant and former player Antoine Lewis, who played at Villanova.

Now that Mace’s college decision is done with, Smith expects him to shine even more this upcoming season.

“It’s a little pressure off in the sense of the recruiting aspect of things because it can get intense,” Smith said. “So, I’m sure he is relieved in that regard, but I don’t think it takes pressure off him because he knows people will be looking at him. I expect nothing less than 125% from him this coming season because he wants to go out there to prove he deserves this.

“We are just excited for Ja’Briel and his family. He represents Mainland football and our community to the highest degree. He is just an outstanding young man. I’m just very excited and happy that he has this distinction now.”

Mainland finished 4-6 in 2021. The Mustangs started 2-1 but lost their starting quarterback to injury. Mainland was a young team. But this upcoming season, the players are more experienced and the senior class will be large in 2022, Mace said.

“Now, it’s time to ball out,” said Mace, who wants to bring his leadership abilities to Villanova. “We should be really good.”

