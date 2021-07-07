Mainland's Chase Petty to attend MLB Draft in Denver

Chase Petty is headed to Denver.
The Mainland Regional High School graduate will attend the Major League Baseball First Year Player Draft, which will be held Sunday through Tuesday at Bellco Theatre in Denver.
The draft is being held in conjunction with the All Star game, which be played Tuesday at Coors Field.
Petty, one of the nation’s top high school pitchers, is expected to be a high selection. MLB invited prominent prospects to attend the draft.
Petty was 6-1 on the mound with a 1.15 ERA this spring. He struck out 99 and allowed 17 hits in 48 2/3 innings. His fastball occasionally reached 100 mph. Petty also batted .368 with four home runs, 32 RBIs and 28 runs scored. He is committed to the University of Florida.
If Petty is selected in the first round, the Somers Point resident would be the first Cape-Atlantic League player picked in the first round since the Los Angeles Angels selected Mike Trout of Millville in 2009.
Thirty-six players will be selected Sunday night. The draft will then continue with the second round on Monday at 1 p.m.
