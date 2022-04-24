 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL CREW

Mainland's boys, girls fours excel at Manny Flicks

041022-pac-spt-lenape (copy)

Mainlaind's Varsity Four won their race beating out Absegami and Ocean City during the Lake Lenape Spirits III. Lake Lenape, NJ. April 9, 2022 

 Kristian Gonyea, For The Press

The Mainland Regional High School boys and girls varsity four crews were both winners Sunday at the fifth Manny Flick-Horvat Series regatta on the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia.

The Mustangs boys varsity four won heat D of its category in 4 minutes, 54.69 seconds and had the second-best time in the category out of five heats and 27 crews. The Mainland crew included stroke Ben Werber, Calvin Donahue, Charlie Milhous, bow Tyler Wimberg and coxswain Adam Syed.

The Mainland girls varsity four took heat A of its division in 5:22.07, and had the best time in the category out of five heats and 26 crews. The Mustangs crew included stroke Lilly Sher, Kyra White, Emma Barnhart, bow Gigi Molosso and coxswain Sienna Carroccia.

Absegami was second in heat A of girls varsity fours in 5:25.53. Atlantic City won heat E of the division in 5:42.57.

Holy Spirit's Aidan Driscoll won heat A of the boys varsity single division in 5:26.89. Driscoll had the best time in the category out of two heats and 10 rowers.

Also for the Spartans, Nick Sarno won heat B of the junior single division in 5:33.91, the fastest time in the category out of two heats and 10 rowers.

Egg Harbor Township topped the boys novice-four division's 16-boat head race in 5:14.43. The Eagles crew consisted of stroke Chase Brown, Ryan Jones, Andrew Celano, bow Matthew Garland and coxswain Chris Alberico.

The Ocean City girls novice four won its head race in 6:02.82 in a field of 16 crews.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

Staff Writer

I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

