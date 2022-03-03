Mainland's boys basketball team's magic runs out

BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP – The improbable and remarkable postseason run of the Mainland Regional High School boys basketball team ended Thursday night.

Maurice Crump scored 23 points and Amar Lane blocked six shots to propel third-seeded Burlington Township to a 55-49 win over sixth-seeded Mainland in a South Jersey Group III quarterfinal.

Mainland sophomore Cohen Cook scored 20 points and had seven steals. Sophomore forward Jamie Tyson scored 17.

“The team’s exceeded every expectation that anybody - even myself - had for them,” Mainland coach Danny Williams said. “(Burlington Township) was just a little bit better. Even though we didn’t do some of the things that we’ve done, that team was a little bit better.”

Mainland’s postseason began last month when it won the Cape-Atlantic League tournament as a No. 8 seed. There was debate before the tournament about whether the Mustangs even deserved a bid. Mainland, however, beat top-seeded Egg Harbor Township, fourth-seeded St. Joseph Academy and second-seeded St. Augustine Prep to win the first CAL title in the program’s history.

Many in the South Jersey basketball community thought the Mustangs would have a let down when the state tournament started. But Mainland won its first-round game over a physical Westampton Tech on Tuesday.

On Thursday, however, Burlington Township was simply too big and too strong for Mainland.

The Mustangs, who fell behind 15-3 in the first quarter, didn’t get the timely perimeter shooting it got in previous postseason wins.

“This was probably the most athletic and longest team we’ve faced,” Williams said. “With their athleticism, they turned us over a little bit. They sped us up, and we got a little wound up.”

Still, Mainland (16-11) grinded its way back into the game. The score was tied at 32 with 3 minutes, 24 seconds left in the third quarter.

The 6-foot-7 Lane then asserted himself with a pair of baskets in the lane as the Falcons closed the third on a 5-0 run.

Crump sank 6 of 7 foul shots and scored 11 in the fourth quarter to clinch the victory.

“I go to the gym every day, put up bunch of shots and work on my moves,” the junior guard said. “When you work at it, you develop confidence.

Burlington Township (20-8) will host No. 10 seed Cherry Hill West in Saturday’s semifinal.

Meanwhile, Mainland, which started four sophomores this season, will begin to look toward next season.

“We can’t play up that underdog thing anymore,” Williams said with a laugh. “They’ll be expectations for sure. But knowing what they’re capable … if we can figure out who is going to handle (the ball) for us and knock on wood everyone stays healthy, I’d like to think we’re going to be tough again.”

Mainland Regional 7 16 9 17 – 49

Burlington Township 15 10 12 18 – 55

ML-Ordille 0, Rodgers 10, Cook 20, Tyson 17, Travagline 2

BT-Crump 23, Lane 9, Poole 6, Dotson 4, Johnson 13

