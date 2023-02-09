The Mainland Regional High School wrestling team won 11 of 14 bouts Wednesday en route to a 63-12 victory over Cedar Creek in a Cape-Atlantic League interdivision dual.
The Mustangs' Michael Borini (106 pounds), Andrew Siteman (113), Michael Gerace (120), Cole Cayanan (132), Tyler Sheeler (150) and Nick Timek (215) each won by pin.
The Pirates' John Hagaman (126) had a second-period pin. Teammates Aamir Dunbar (175) and Daniel Bellamah (285) each won decisions.
Girls basketball
LEAP Academy 63, Oakcrest 27: Jermyra Bowman-Bethea scored 39 and had 11 rebounds for LEAP Academy (5-15). Leilani Montanez scored 13, and Makayla Smith added six. Smith also had seven blocks, four rebounds and four assists. The Falcons fell to 0-15.
Freehold Borough 49, Pinelands Reg. 39: Natalie Rey and Jade Brayerton each scored nine for the Wildcats (2-18). Jada Quigley scored seven, and Brianna Mccory added six. Jayla Kline scored five, and Hailey Barrachetto added three. For Freehold Borough (9-12), Sayuri Penaranda scored 21, and Christina Sikaras added 20.
Ice hockey
Gordon Cup first round
(2) Christian Brothers 2, (7) St. Augustine 0: Patrick Reilly and Christian Chouha scored for Christian Brothers (16-1-2). Andrew Skorupka made 26. Bobby Kennedy made 31 for the Hermits (10-6-3). The game was scoreless after the first period.
Other games
Southern Reg. 1, Toms River North 1: Thomas Giaccio scored for the Rams (6-9-2). Aidan Rowland made 21 saves. For Toms River North (3-9-2), Ty Schneider scored, and Louis Mancuso made 36 saves.
