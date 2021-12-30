Mainland wins Score at the Shore title, remains undefeated

Wildwood Catholic will play Paul VI at noon Friday in another Showcase game. Triton will play Conrad School of Sciences at 1:30 p.m. Friday in the Dave Lewis Memorial Bracket championship game.

Dave Lewis Memorial Bracket

Conrad School of Sciences (Delaware) 42, Oakcrest 33: Jaylin Horsey scored 14 points for Conrad and Kelcey Epps had 12 in the bracket semifinal game. Conrad outscored the Falcons 13-3 in the fourth quarter. For Oakcrest (0-3), Josiah Cassanova scored 11, Teran McCrea added eight and Laquan Garland had six.

John Pierantozzi Memorial Bracket

Ocean City 48, Woodbury 47: Andrew Karayiannis led Ocean City (3-2) with 18 points, and Colin Randles had 14 in the consolation game. Conor Muskett contributed seven points, and Sean Sakers had six. The Red Raiders outscored Woodbury 26-25 in the second half as Randles scored 12. For Woodbury (2-2), Titus Bacon and Jabron Solomon each scored 16 points.

Chickie Ludman Memorial Bracket