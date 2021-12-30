Mainland wins Score at the Shore title, remains undefeated

Sydney Stokes and Camryn Dirkes each scored 13 points to lead the undefeated Mainland Regional High School girls basketball team to a 58-22 victory over Jackson Memorial to capture the Score at the Shore title Thursday at Southern Regional High School.
Dirkes won the tournament's MVP award.
Bella Mazur scored nine for the Mustangs (6-0). Ava Mazur added seven points. Kaitlyn Boggs added six points. Kasey Bretones scored five. Madison Naman (three) and McKenna Pontari (two) also scored for Mainland.
Chloe Messer scored nine for Jackson Memorial (4-1).
Other games
From Wednesday
MaST Charter (Pennsylvania) 48, ACIT 44: MaST Charter (1-1) outscored the Red Hawks 16-11 in the fourth quarter. For ACIT (1-3), Grace Speer led with 20 points and had 10 rebounds. Nataly Trinidad Lopez added 15 points and Zion Stewart had five points and 13 rebounds.
Boys basketball
Boardwalk Basketball Classic
Dave Lewis Memorial Showcase Game
Wildwood Catholic Academy 49, Triton Regional 32: Rashee Bell led the Crusaders (2-2) with 19 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter. Manny Weaver and Justin Harper contributed 11 and 10 points, respectively. For Triton, Bobby Beecher led with 13 points. Triton fell to 1-2.
Wildwood Catholic will play Paul VI at noon Friday in another Showcase game. Triton will play Conrad School of Sciences at 1:30 p.m. Friday in the Dave Lewis Memorial Bracket championship game.
Dave Lewis Memorial Bracket
Conrad School of Sciences (Delaware) 42, Oakcrest 33: Jaylin Horsey scored 14 points for Conrad and Kelcey Epps had 12 in the bracket semifinal game. Conrad outscored the Falcons 13-3 in the fourth quarter. For Oakcrest (0-3), Josiah Cassanova scored 11, Teran McCrea added eight and Laquan Garland had six.
John Pierantozzi Memorial Bracket
Ocean City 48, Woodbury 47: Andrew Karayiannis led Ocean City (3-2) with 18 points, and Colin Randles had 14 in the consolation game. Conor Muskett contributed seven points, and Sean Sakers had six. The Red Raiders outscored Woodbury 26-25 in the second half as Randles scored 12. For Woodbury (2-2), Titus Bacon and Jabron Solomon each scored 16 points.
Chickie Ludman Memorial Bracket
Lower Cape May Regional 60, Freire Charter School (Philadelphia) 27: The Caper Tigers (2-4) led 35-14 at halftime in the bracket consolation game. Archie Lawler scored 18 points for Lower and Jacob Bey had 17. Mike Cronin added 12 points and Macky Bonner had seven. For Freire, Maleek Sims scored 12 points.
Score at the Shore
Howell 62, Southern Regional 47: Howell (4-1) outscored the Rams 25-10 in the first quarter of the Score at the Shore third-place game at Southern. Zach Emery led Howell's balanced offense with 15 points and Dylan McVeigh had 13. For Southern (2-3), Jaden Anthony led with 12 points and Nick Devane had 11. Eugene Savoy added seven points and Josh Smith had six.
Other games
Vineland 119, Clayton 67: Yamere Diggs scored a game-high 31 for the undefeated Fighting Clan (5-0). Breon Herbert scored 19. Nazir Rowell added 17 points. Keeman Carter scored 15. DJ Clark scored 13. James Hitchens Jr. added 10 points.
Josue Colon scored four. Daniel Russo, Keeman Carter, Breon Badger and Joseph Bennett each scored two.
From Wednesday
Boardwalk Basketball Classic
Bernie McCracken Memorial Championship Game
Phoenixville Area (Pennsylvania) 54, Wildwood 49: Junior Hans scored 13 points, grabbed seven rebounds and added six assists for the Warriors (3-2). Ernie Troiano and Jordan Fusik each scored 11. Troiano grabbed eight rebounds. Dom Troiano scored seven and added three rebounds. Ryan Troiano scored four and had three steals. Josh Vallese scored three. Lance Lillo and Jordan Fusik each scored two.
