Mainland wins DIII title at George Rowland Relays: Roundup

The Mainland Regional High School girls track and field team captured the Division III team title Saturday at the George Rowland Relays at Haddon Township High School.

The Mustangs won with 133 team points. Shawnee placed second with 79, and Hammonton placed third (67). Absegami finished fourth in team scoring in Division II with 62.

Mainland won nine of 15 events.

“I’m very proud of these girls,” Mainland coach Mike Colombo said. “They are a tremendous group of young ladies who work very hard. Days like (Saturday) highlight how well-rounded our program is and the work the girls and my assistants put in.”

The Mustangs’ Camryn Dirkes and Olivia Leap finished first and second in DIII javelin. Dirkes had a throw of 121 feet, 6 inches. Leap’s throw was 99-03. The two throws were combined for win. Dirkes and Caitlyn Lin won the triple jump. Dirkes had a leap of 35-04.50. Lin’s was 30-03.50.

Paige Bonczek (15-10.50) and Dirkes (15-06.50) placed second in the long jump.

Mainland’s Isabelle VandenBerg won the 400-meter hurdles (1 minute, 9.94 seconds). Gianna Lucca, Emma Smith, VandenBerg and Kendall Demorat finished first in the 100 shuttle hurdle relay (1:09.71). Kalla Tocci-Rogers won the high jump (4-10.00).

Emma Smith, Caitlyn Lin, Dirkes and Paige Bonczek were first in the 100 relay (52.72). Claudia Booth, Chloe Malone, Ava McDole and Gillian Lovett won the 800 relay (10:24.94). Lovett, Savannah Hodgens, Booth and Malone won the distance medley relay (13.17.98).

Kaitlyn Boggs and Cadence Fitzgerald won shot put. Fitzgerald’s throw of 34-06.50 and Boggs’ throw of 32-07.00 combined for the win. Overall, the Blue Devils’ Emma Peretti won the event (35-01.50). Perretti and Sofa Purvis (27-4.50) combined to take second in the event.

Perretti was also the overall winner in the discus (116-08).

Hammonton’s Sierra Handy, Sadie Smith, Ilianna DeJesus and Amina Sykes won the 200 relay (54.26) The Blue Devils’ Jordyn Colasurdo (1:12.82), Jessica Shinske (1:18.99) and Hannah Salita (1:26.36) placed second in the 400 hurdles.

Sierra Handy, Colasurdo, Samantha Scaffidi and Shinske finished second in the 100 shuttle hurdle relays (1:19.21).

Boys lacrosse

Rumson Fair-Haven 16, No. 9 Ocean City 2: Quinn Stankovits scored five and had an assist for Rumson-Fair Haven (11-3). Andy Croddick scored three. Tommy French added four assists and two goals. Last season, the Bulldogs won the South Jersey Group II title.

The Red Raiders (6-7) are ranked No. 9 in The Press Elite 11.

Ocean City, which is undefeated in the Cape-Atlantic League and captured the S.J. Group III title last spring, has played a fierce schedule all season, playing mostly top teams in the state to prepare for another run at a sectional title.

No further information was available.

Lower Cape May Reg. 18, Absegami 2: Macky Bonner had five assists, four goals and three ground balls for the Caper Tigers (8-2). Taj Turner scored four. Matthew Brown had three assists and two goals. Gavin Hill added three goals. Jake Robson scored two and had three ground balls.

Zac Castellano won 13 of 20 faceoffs and had five ground balls. Ryan Gibson added one goal and an assist. Chase Austin scored once. Quinten Hagan made eight saves.

Absegami fell to 2-4.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

