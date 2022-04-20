Mainland wins 3rd straight, edges Lower

LINWOOD — Despite winning Monday, the Mainland Regional High School boys lacrosse team admitted its performance could have been better.

“We needed to bounce back,” Mainland junior Joe DeGaetano said of that game.

DeGaetano made sure that happened Wednesday. The 16-year-old scored six goals and added an assist to lead Mainland to an 11-10 victory over Lower Cape May Regional in a Cape-Atlantic League nondivision game.

The Mustangs led 11-8 after three quarters. The Caper Tigers' Jake Robson and Matt Brown scored in the fourth, but Mainland was able to hold on to earn the win. The Mustangs won a lot of ground balls, which DeGaetano said contributed to the victory.

"We played well," DeGaetano said. "We were missing a couple guys, but we still came through with good defense and in the fourth quarter. … I think we played great, and a lot of the younger guys stepped up, which was great because we needed them. Everything was moving well, and we were playing hard."

The Caper Tigers (4-2) entered Wednesday as one of the stronger teams in the CAL to start the season. The Mustangs (5-3) started 0-2 but have now won three in a row and five of their last six games.

"We were pleased with this," Mainland coach Clayton Smith said. "We did not play our best at Middle (Township on Monday). It was nice to beat a team like Lower. They have a solid program, like a lot of CAL programs. But (Lower) is a very solid program in the CAL right now."

Neither team had more than a two-goal lead until late in the third quarter. The Mustangs led 5-4 after the first quarter. Lower's Gavin Hill scored twice to open the second, giving his team a 6-5 lead. DeGaetano then scored back-to-back goals to regain the lead. Lower's Taj Turner then tied the game 7-7. With only seconds remaining in the first half, DeGaetano ran toward the net and gave the Mustangs an 8-7 lead.

Harrison LaMonica scored twice in the third quarter, his second giving Mainland a 10-8 lead. The Caper Tigers' Brown scored in the third, but that would be the only offense for Lower that quarter. DeGaetano also scored late in the third, extending the lead to 11-8.

The Mainland defense put together a solid effort. The Mustangs contained one of the Caper Tigers' biggest scoring threats, sophomore Macky Bonner, and held him to just one goal. Bonner leads the team with 22 goals. In the fourth quarter, the Mustangs did not score, so their defense was a big factor Wednesday.

"It was definitely good for our momentum," said DeGaetano, of Linwood. "I just had the looks, and I finished them. That's all I can ask for, really. I'm proud, but still have to work."

Smith called DeGaetano's performance "a big statement."

"Having a kid like him who is able to step up like that (Wednesday) and do that was great, especially in the clutch moments," Smith said. "It was nice to see him step up like that."

Brown scored a team-leading four for Lower. Brown and Bonner each had three assists. Oguer Nunez led with five ground balls, Wayne Reichle and Bonner each added three. Quinten Hagan made 11 saves.

For Mainland, Jack Venneman and LaMonica each scored twice. Jack Walcoff and Tony DeSalle each added a goal and an assist. Venneman also added an assist. Jake Sokalski led with five ground balls, Drew Kwapinski added three. Tommy Shenkus made nine saves.

The Mustangs won 14 faceoffs, Lower won nine.

"We came out and started stronger than we have all season, which was a big thing," Smith said. "We didn't have to play catch up. Nobody was ever up by a lot, but I'm happy we kept chipping away, chipping away and chipping away. Really good defensive stand in the fourth quarter. Our defense kept us in the game."

The Mustangs are starting to click at the right time, Smith said. After their 0-2 start, the team is building chemistry and starting to work better as a unit.

Mainland will travel to Rancocas Valley Regional at 11 a.m. Friday.

"Just keep working hard at practice, sharpen everything up and trying to get better," DeGaetano said.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

