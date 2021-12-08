Mainland wins 10 of 11 races, opens season with huge win over Kingsway

Monica Iordanov won two individual event and contributed in the winning 200-meter freestyle relay to lead the Mainland Regional High School girls swimming team to a 127-43 victory over Kingsway Regional in a nonconference meet Tuesday.
It was the season opener for the Mustangs (1-0).
Iordanov won the 100 freestyle (1 minute, 03.28 seconds) and the 50 freestyle (28.77). Laci Denn, Claudia Booth, Emma Barnhart and Iordanov won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:58.90. Mainland won 10 of the 11 events.
Denn won the 200 individual medley (2:34.81). Summer Cassidy, Jordyn Riccotti, Alivia Wainwright and Emma Barnhart finished first in the 200 medley relay (2:10.37). Riccotti also won the 200 freestyle (2:12.90) and the 500 freestyle (4:39.52).
Kingsway fell to 1-1.
Swimming
Girls swimming
From Tuesday
Mainland Reg. 127, Kingsway Reg. 43
200 Medley Relay—M (Summer Cassidy, Jordyn Riccotti, Alivia Wainwright, Emma Barnhart) 2:10.37;
200 Freestyle—Riccotti M 2:12.90;
200 IM—Laci Denn M 2:34.81;
50 Freestyle—Monica Iordanov M 28.77;
100 Butterfly—Wainwright M 1:08.24;
100 Freestyle— Iordanov M 1:03.28;
500 Freestyle—Riccotti M 4:39.52;
200 Freestyle Relay—M (Denn, Claudia Booth, Emma Barnhart, Iordanov) 1:58.90;
100 Backstroke—Cassidy M 1:12.96;
100 Breaststroke—Holland Spangler K 1:21.84;
400 Freestyle Relay—M (Shannon Sharkey, Booth, Aixell Perez, Cassidy) 4:31.81;
Records—Mainland 1-0; Kingsway 1-1.
Cumberland Reg. 103, Williamstown 63
200 Medley Relay—C ( Anna Nichols, Caitlyn Lupton, Shayla Richmond, Aine Kennedy) 2:41.92;
200 Freestyle—Mackenzie Davis C 2:36.98;
200 IM—Annakela Modi C 2:48.49;
50 Freestyle—Rebecca Losowski C 28.81;
100 Butterfly—Sarah Williams C 1:22.61;
100 Freestyle—Losowski C 1:09.79;
500 Freestyle—Davis C 7:10.51;
200 Freestyle Relay—C (Caitlyn Lupton, Gianna Trexler, Elivia Lively, Renee Sheppard) 2:06.18;
100 Backstroke—N/A
100 Breaststroke—Modi C 1:20.43;
400 Freestyle Relay—C (Megan Basile, Nichols, Emma Fylstra, Lively) 6:35.81
Records—Cumberland 1-1; Williamstown 0-2.
Boy swimming
From Tuesday
Mainland Reg. 110, Kingsway Reg. 60
200 Medley Relay—M (Alex Savov, Mason Bushay, Zach Vassar, Ryan Brown) 2:00.46
200 Freestyle—Vassar M 2:03.35;
200 IM—Carson Vasser M 2:33.44;
50 Freestyle—Brown M 27.31;
100 Butterfly—Bushay M 1:01.29;
100 Freestyle—C. Vasser M 59.61;
500 Freestyle—Z. Vassar 4:52.11;
200 Freestyle Relay—M (C. Vasser, Brown, Blaze Valentino, Z. Vassar) 1:48.54;
100 Backstroke—Bushay M 1:02.25;
100 Breaststroke—Evan Falk M 1:18.22
400 Freestyle Relay—M (Z. Vassar, Savov, Brown, Bushay) 4:01.86
Records—Mainland 2-0; Kingsway 1-1.
Cumberland Reg. 99, Williamstown 71
200 Medley Relay—W (Reuben Williams, Tim Tran, Thomas Tran, Andrew Nordone) 1:55.63;
200 Freestyle—Jakob Seibert C 2:16.71;
200 IM—Isaiah Colson C 2:21.32;
50 Freestyle—Perry Stanger C 25.56;
100 Butterfly—Asher Kennedy C 1:09.27;
100 Freestyle—Garron Hindermyer C 57.58;
500 Freestyle—Devin Marcus C 7:03.86;
200 Freestyle Relay—C (Stanger, Ethan Orange, Hindermyer, Colson) 1:41.20;
100 Backstroke—Ryan Griner C 1:07.42;
100 Breaststroke—Koner Coll C 1:14.18;
400 Freestyle Relay—C (Seibert, Hindermyer, Colson, Griner) 3:49.48;
Records—Cumberland 1-1; Williamstown 0-2.
