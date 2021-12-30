 Skip to main content
Mainland wins Score at the Shore title, remains undefeated
top story
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP

Mainland wins Score at the Shore title, remains undefeated

Mainland title

The Mainland Regional High School girls basketball team captured the Score at the Shore title on Thursday.

Sydney Stokes and Camryn Dirkes each scored 13 points to lead the undefeated Mainland Regional High School girls basketball team to a 58-22 victory over Jackson Memorial to capture the Score at the Shore title Thursday at Southern Regional High School.

Dirkes won the tournament's MVP award. 

Bella Mazur scored nine for the Mustangs (6-0). Ava Mazur added seven points. Kaitlyn Boggs added six points. Kasey Bretones scored five. Madison Naman (three) and McKenna Pontari (two) also scored for Mainland.

Chloe Messer scored nine for Jackson Memorial (4-1).

Boys basketball

Vineland 119, Clayton 67: Yamere Diggs scored a game-high 31 for the undefeated Fighting Clan (5-0). Breon Herbert scored 19. Nazir Rowell added 17 points. Keeman Carter scored 15. DJ Clark scored 13. James Hitchens Jr. added 10 points.

Josue Colon scored four. Daniel Russo, Keeman Carter, Breon Badger and Joseph Bennett each scored two.

Boardwalk Basketball Classic

Bernie McCracken Memorial Championship Game

Phoenixville Area (Pennsylvania) 54, Wildwood 49 (from Wednesday): Junior Hans scored 13 points, grabbed seven rebounds and added six assists for the Warriors (3-2). Ernie Troiano and Jordan Fusik each scored 11. Troiano grabbed eight rebounds. Dom Troiano scored seven and added three rebounds. Ryan Troiano scored four and had three steals. Josh Vallese scored three. Lance Lillo and Jordan Fusik each scored two.

Zavier Mayo scored a game-high 17 and grabbed nine rebounds to help Phoenixville Area (2-0) win the title. Gabe Massenburg and Chase McDonnell each scored 10.

Swimming

Girls swimming

From Monday

Southern Reg. 136, Barnegat 33

At St. Francis Aquatic Center, yards

200 Medley Relay-SR (Amalie Werner, Julianna Marco, Francesca Fields, Summer Watson) 2:08.65

200 Freestyle-Isabella Wyckoff SR 2:27.63

200 IM-Brooke Boyd SR 2:40.57

50 Freestyle-Payton Nork SR 28.39

100 Butterfly-Marco SR 1:10.64

100 Freestyle-Fields SR 1:00.34

500 Freestyle-Boyd SR 6:29.10

200 Freestyle Relay-SR (Isabella English, Ava Morrow, Brooke Stewart, Amalie Werner) 2:07.15

100 Backstroke-Chloe Furlong SR 1:10.96

100 Breaststroke-Grace Leavitt SR 1:25.43

400 Freestyle Relay-SR (Shae Centanni, Stewart, Greta Schulze, Fields ) 4:30.42

