Mainland tops previously undefeated Middle Township 2-1 in CAL girls soccer semifinal

The Mustangs put together a couple of more shots in the next few minutes. However, the passes that set up those shots were just as impressive. The heavy winds affected both teams, Chris Meade said.

“I think (Middle) did a nice job in the first half of limiting us on our opportunities by making sure they had four, five, six or even seven (defenders) at times behind the ball,” the coach added. “That’s what you have to do when the elements are like what they were.”

Finally, one of those connections worked.

In the 23rd minute, Emily Paytas scored off an assist from Campbell Reese to give the Mustangs a 1-0 lead.

The Panthers had another scoring chance in the 37th minute. After gaining possession, the initial pass went between two defenders and tracked down near the right corner of the net. The shot just missed the left side of the net.

In the 63rd minute, CC DiMauro scored for the Panthers off an Olivia Sgrignioli assist to cap the scoring. Middle was awarded a free kick with about three minutes left and attacked on offense until the final whistle, but the Mainland defense sealed the victory.

“It was a lot of fun,” Jane Meade said. “It was super fun playing today because I thought we played one of the best teams.”