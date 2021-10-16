Mainland tops previously undefeated Middle Township 2-1 in CAL girls soccer semifinal

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — This past week was a big one for the Mainland Regional High School girls soccer team.
On Saturday, Jane Meade scored early in the second half to help the Mustangs defeat previously undefeated and top-seeded Middle Township 2-1 in a Cape-Atlantic League Tournament semifinal at the Boyd Street Fields.
Mainland (11-2-1), winner of five straight games, is the tournament's fourth seed, or wild card, as it's not a division leader. Middle (12-1) leads the CAL United Division.
“It was awesome,” Meade said about her team’s big week. “It’s super big.”
The Mustangs will host third-seeded Ocean City in the title game Monday. The Red Raiders, ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11, defeated previously undefeated and second-seeded Millville (11-1) 3-2 in overtime in the other semifinal.
On Tuesday, Mainland handed the Red Raiders (13-1) their first loss of the season, 1-0 in overtime.
“This time of year, every game is like a playoff game,” Mainland coach Chris Meade said, who is Jane Meade's uncle. “The girls played super hard (Saturday).”
In the 14th minute of Saturday's game, Middle earned a corner kick that resulted in an uncontested shot that sailed over the crossbar. A few minutes later, Mainland also got a shot off a corner that just went over the crossbar.
The Mustangs put together a couple of more shots in the next few minutes. However, the passes that set up those shots were just as impressive. The heavy winds affected both teams, Chris Meade said.
“I think (Middle) did a nice job in the first half of limiting us on our opportunities by making sure they had four, five, six or even seven (defenders) at times behind the ball,” the coach added. “That’s what you have to do when the elements are like what they were.”
Finally, one of those connections worked.
In the 23rd minute, Emily Paytas scored off an assist from Campbell Reese to give the Mustangs a 1-0 lead.
The Panthers had another scoring chance in the 37th minute. After gaining possession, the initial pass went between two defenders and tracked down near the right corner of the net. The shot just missed the left side of the net.
In the 63rd minute, CC DiMauro scored for the Panthers off an Olivia Sgrignioli assist to cap the scoring. Middle was awarded a free kick with about three minutes left and attacked on offense until the final whistle, but the Mainland defense sealed the victory.
“It was a lot of fun,” Jane Meade said. “It was super fun playing today because I thought we played one of the best teams.”
In the 42nd minute, Camryn Dirkes sent a “beautiful pass” to Meade. The 16-year-old from Northfield capitalized on the opportunity, extending the Mustangs' lead to 2-0.
“To get that second goal early was huge,” Chris Meade said.
The Mainland coach praised the Middle defense. The Mustangs had plenty of chances to extend their lead, especially in the first half, “but a couple good plays by then closed space," he said.
Mainland outshot Middle 11-8, including 7-3 in the first half.
Genevieve Morrison made seven saves for Mainland. Brianna Robinson made seven for Middle.
“I feel like we possessed the ball fairly well. What we have been working on recently, as recent as (Friday), is finishing,” Chris Meade said. “Every team goes through times where they are connecting really well, but the finishing doesn't go for you. We had that in a couple games this year.”
Ocean City, which leads the CAL National Division, and Mainland are rivals in every sport. Monday's game will be their third meeting of the season, with the Red Raiders having won 3-1 on Sept. 20. Mainland is in second place in the National, but a win Monday would tighten the standings.
“It is a battle. It is not a game you have to tell the girls to get up for,” Chris Meade said. “There were four phenomenal teams in this CAL championship, and to be in the final, we are honored. But we aren’t going to be satisfied until we finish the job.
“And I’m sure Ocean City feels the same way.”
The Red Raiders and the Mustangs have had many great games over the years, he noted. And Mainland anticipates Monday to be another.
“I always love playing them,” Jane Meade said. “I’m happy.”
