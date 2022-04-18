Mainland tops Prep in golf meeting of unbeatens: Roundup

Mainland Regional High School’s Xander Matik and Evan Goldberg each shot a 36 to lead the Mustangs golf team to a 154-170 win over St. Augustine Prep on Monday at Linwood Country Club on Monday in a match between unbeaten teams.

Matik and Goldberg each had a birdie on the par-34 course.

Jake Hennelly scored a 40 for Mainland (5-0) and Zach Freed had a 42. For the Prep (4-1), Paul Clavner led with a 38 and Chad Ottinger shot a 40.

Softball

No. 9 Southern Regional 8, Pinelands Regional: Winning pitcher Sarah Gosse gave up three hits, struck out six and walked one in the Ocean County Tournament semifinal game.

Kylie Roberts went 3 for 3 with two doubles and two runs for the host Rams (8-1), who are ranked ninth in The Press Elite 11. Sarah Lally homered, and Gosse and Hannah Vogel each doubled. The Rams had nine hits.

Pinelands fell to 5-3.

Baseball

Hammonton 6, Cedar Creek 5: The Blue Devils scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Gavin West was 3 for 4 with three runs for Hammonton (3-2) ,and Derek Adamucci went 2 for 2. Drew Haines went 2 for 4 and Andrew Field had a hit and two RBIs. Winning pitcher Lukas Guerrier went the distance and struck out 11, gave up seven hits and walked none.

For Cedar Creek (4-3), Michael Giordano had a double, a single and two runs, and John McColl had a double and a single. Sean O’Kane had a hit and two RBIs. Pirates pitcher Christian Coppola struck out nine.

Boys lacrosse

Mainland Regional 11, Middle Township 9: Jack Venneman and Harrison LaMonica scored three goals apiece for the visiting Mustangs (3-3). Mainland outscored Middle 4-1 in the fourth quarter. For the Panthers (2-5), Greg Hrynowski and Brett Nabb each scored four goals. Austin Shagren made 13 saves for Middle.

Barnegat 14, Marlboro 2: Barnegat (6-4) led 3-2 after one quarter and then pulled away. Marlboro dropped to 2-5.

Girls lacrosse

Southern Regional 21, Brick Memorial 4: Sophia Cooney scored five goals for the host Rams (8-1), and Rylee Johnson had four. Delaney Falk added three goals, and Deirdre Jones, Avery Smith and Emma Gallaro had two apiece. Summer Castiglione scored three goals for Brick Memorial (5-3).

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.