Mainland tops Prep in golf meeting of unbeatens: Roundup

Mainland Regional High School’s Xander Matik and Evan Goldberg each shot a 36 to lead the Mustangs golf team to a 154-170 win over St. Augustine Prep on Monday at Linwood Country Club on Monday in a match between unbeaten teams.
Matik and Goldberg each had a birdie on the par-34 course.
Jake Hennelly scored a 40 for Mainland (5-0) and Zach Freed had a 42. For the Prep (4-1), Paul Clavner led with a 38 and Chad Ottinger shot a 40.
Softball
No. 9 Southern Regional 8, Pinelands Regional: Winning pitcher Sarah Gosse gave up three hits, struck out six and walked one in the Ocean County Tournament semifinal game.
Kylie Roberts went 3 for 3 with two doubles and two runs for the host Rams (8-1), who are ranked ninth in The Press Elite 11. Sarah Lally homered, and Gosse and Hannah Vogel each doubled. The Rams had nine hits.
Pinelands fell to 5-3.
People are also reading…
Baseball
Hammonton 6, Cedar Creek 5: The Blue Devils scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Gavin West was 3 for 4 with three runs for Hammonton (3-2) ,and Derek Adamucci went 2 for 2. Drew Haines went 2 for 4 and Andrew Field had a hit and two RBIs. Winning pitcher Lukas Guerrier went the distance and struck out 11, gave up seven hits and walked none.
For Cedar Creek (4-3), Michael Giordano had a double, a single and two runs, and John McColl had a double and a single. Sean O’Kane had a hit and two RBIs. Pirates pitcher Christian Coppola struck out nine.
Boys lacrosse
Mainland Regional 11, Middle Township 9: Jack Venneman and Harrison LaMonica scored three goals apiece for the visiting Mustangs (3-3). Mainland outscored Middle 4-1 in the fourth quarter. For the Panthers (2-5), Greg Hrynowski and Brett Nabb each scored four goals. Austin Shagren made 13 saves for Middle.
Barnegat 14, Marlboro 2: Barnegat (6-4) led 3-2 after one quarter and then pulled away. Marlboro dropped to 2-5.
Girls lacrosse
Southern Regional 21, Brick Memorial 4: Sophia Cooney scored five goals for the host Rams (8-1), and Rylee Johnson had four. Delaney Falk added three goals, and Deirdre Jones, Avery Smith and Emma Gallaro had two apiece. Summer Castiglione scored three goals for Brick Memorial (5-3).
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.