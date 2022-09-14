Mainland tops Oakcrest in overtime

The Mainland Regional High School field hockey team beat Oakcrest 4-3 in a Cape-Atlantic League matchup Wednesday.

Michaela Weber, Elaina Dinofa and Emily Smith scored the Mustangs (2-1), who got a fourth goal from an own goal by the Falcons.

Oakcrest's (0-3) Addison Maulone scored twice, Asia Torres had a goal and an assist, and Alexis Thavistack added two assists. Anna Fogarty made three saves, and Ava Broadbent made four.

Barnegat 9, Jackson Liberty 0: Alyson Sojak led Bengals (3-0) scorers with two goals and three assists. Ryanna Kennedy and Camryn White each scored twice, and White added an assist. Emilia Ercolino, Jayna Greenblatt and Patience Mares also scored, and Olivia Idone added an assist.

Emalie Menegus made two saves. Jackson Liberty fell to 1-2.

Boys soccer

Atlantic Christian 9, American Christian 0: Moges Johnson and Manny Johnson scored twice for Atlantic Christian. David O'Donnell, Malachi Vasquez, Adam Shlundt, Samuel Glancey and James Papanikalaou also scored. O'Donnell had a team-high four assists, and Papanikalaou had two. Johnson, Glancey and Chase Leach also assists.

Girls volleyball

Egg Harbor Township 2, Hammonton 1: The Eagles (2-1) won by set scores of 25-22, 21-25, 25-22. Hammonton's Kylie Lipstas had seven kills and five blocks. Yesvi Patel had 10 service points, six aces and five digs. Tiffany Paretti had seven assists and three kills, and Cara Rivera hadded four assists and three kills.