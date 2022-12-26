Mainland tops Neptune in Score at the Shore

The Mainland Regional High School girls basketball team won its first-round Score at the Shore game Monday.

The third-seeded Mustangs topped sixth-seeded Neptune 59-29 to open the eight-team tournament held at Southern Regional High School. Mainland will play No. 2 Lenape, which beat No. 7 Middle Township 50-46, at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday in the semifinals.

Ava Mazur led the Mustangs with 23 points, including five 3-pointers. Bella Mazur scored 19, and Kasey Bretone added 13. Also scoring for the Mustangs were Natalie Higbee (two), Sydney Stokes (one) and Alexa Levy (one).

Mainland (5-0) is No. 4 in The Press Elite 11.

Christa Ramos led Neptune (1-3) with 10 points.

(1) Shawnee 63, (8) Southern Reg. 27: Nicole Miller Nia Scott each led the Renegades (5-1), ranked second in The Elite 11, with 21 points. Scott added 10 rebounds, and Avery Kessler had 10 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Casey Collins scored 11 for the Rams (1-3). Also scoring were Lindsey Kelly (six), Samantha Russell (five), Taylor Kelly (3) and Sarah Boyd (2). Southern will face Jackson Memorial at 10 a.m. Tuesday in a loser's bracket game.

Shawnee will face fifth-seeded Trinity Hall, which beat fourth-seeded Jackson Memorial 70-40, in the other semifinal Tuesday.