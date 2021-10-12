Mainland tops Moorestown for S.J. Group III girls tennis title

The Mainland Regional High School girls tennis team won the first three matches to beat host Moorestown 3-2 on Tuesday to win the South Jersey Group III championship.

It is believed to be the Mustangs’ first win over Moorestown in school history, said Mainland coach Kathy Yohe.

Mainland freshman Christina Htay (the first to finish) won 6-2, 6-1 in third singles, followed by a win by Anna Geubtner and Elizabeth Ong 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 in second doubles. Hannah Carson, the Mainland second singles player, rallied to win 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 to clinch the championship.

Mainland, the No. 3 seed, improved to 15-1 and top seed Moorestown fell to 17-7. The Mustangs beat second-seeded Clearview Regional 4-1 on Oct. 7 in the semifinals.

“It’s really exciting to win it,” Yohe said. “The matches were really close. I’m super-proud of the girls, they really did a great job and all fought to the end. We never go in overconfident, but we’ve been playing well. We thought we had a chance. Our goal was to make it to the final and win it, and we did.”

The Mustangs play an opponent to be determined at 11 a.m. Thursday at Mercer County Park in a state semifinal match. If successful, Mainland would play for the state Group III championship on Thursday afternoon at a time to be determined.

