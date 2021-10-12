Mainland tops Moorestown for S.J. Group III girls tennis title

The Mainland Regional High School girls tennis team won the first three matches to beat host Moorestown 3-2 on Tuesday to win the South Jersey Group III championship.
It is believed to be the Mustangs’ first win over Moorestown in school history, said Mainland coach Kathy Yohe.
Mainland freshman Christina Htay (the first to finish) won 6-2, 6-1 in third singles, followed by a win by Anna Geubtner and Elizabeth Ong 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 in second doubles. Hannah Carson, the Mainland second singles player, rallied to win 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 to clinch the championship.
Mainland, the No. 3 seed, improved to 15-1 and top seed Moorestown fell to 17-7. The Mustangs beat second-seeded Clearview Regional 4-1 on Oct. 7 in the semifinals.
“It’s really exciting to win it,” Yohe said. “The matches were really close. I’m super-proud of the girls, they really did a great job and all fought to the end. We never go in overconfident, but we’ve been playing well. We thought we had a chance. Our goal was to make it to the final and win it, and we did.”
The Mustangs play an opponent to be determined at 11 a.m. Thursday at Mercer County Park in a state semifinal match. If successful, Mainland would play for the state Group III championship on Thursday afternoon at a time to be determined.
“It feels awesome. I couldn’t be happier,” said Carson, a 17-year-old senior from Linwood. “My opponent (Kaitlyn Burkhardt) was a really good player. In the third set I was just trying to get the ball in play and avoid errors. My forehand was not as good in the first set, and it got a lot better in the third.”
Htay beat Moorestown’s Maya Butani.
“It feels really good to win. We’ve worked really hard and it paid off,” said Htay, 14. “Our opponents played well, and there were a lot of tough matches.”
Khushi Thakkar, Mainland’s first singles player, lost 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 to Moorestown’s Lia Streibich.
“Khushi was in a great match, and she fought back and was in it to the end,” Yohe said. “It was a long match. Christina played really well and got it done fast. Hannah really fought back to win.”
Mainland also won the South Jersey Group III title from 2015-17 in years when Moorestown was in the Central Jersey bracket. The Mustangs also won the South Jersey Group IV championship in 2010.
In the first doubles match, Mainland’s Maddie Dennis and Samantha Goldberg lost 6-4, 4-6, (11-9) to Moorestown’s Laura Sullivan and Charlotte Morrison.
Singles-Lia Strebich MO d. Khushi Thakkar 6-2, 3-6, 6-3; Hannah Carson MA d. Kaitlyn Burkhardt 5-7, 6-4, 6-1; Christina Htay MA d. Maya Butani 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles-Laura Sullivan-Charlotte Morriso MO d. Maddie Dennis-Samantha Goldberg 6-4, 4-6, (11-9); Anna Geubtner-Elizabeth Ong MA d. Priya Panganamamula-Erica Zhang 7-6 (7-4), 6-3.
