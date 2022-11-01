Mainland tops Hammonton in S.J. Group III volleyball playoffs

LINWOOD — The Mainland Regional High School girls volleyball team rolled in the first set and rallied in the second set against Hammonton in a South Jersey Group III quarterfinal match Tuesday.

Mainland won the match 2-0 with scores of 25-8 and 25-20.

The Mustangs (17-4), second-seeded in S.J. Group III and ranked No. 7 in The Press Elite 11, will host third-seeded Shawnee at 4 p.m. Thursday in a semifinal match. Shawnee, No. 8 in the Elite 11, beat sixth-seeded Triton Regional 2-0 Tuesday. Hammonton, which had won its previous six matches, ended the season 11-12.

"The first set, we played great, but the second set we came out lackadaisical," Mainland first-year coach Erica Reis said. "But we responded and did not give up and won the set. The girls have worked hard and worked together. I'm proud of the team for making it this far."

"The Group III South Jersey Tournament is really challenging. Shawnee is a great team. We'll have a good practice (Wednesday) and come out strong on Thursday."

Bella DeRichie finished with four kills, nine digs and two aces. Denver Obermeyer added two kills, one ace and three blocks, and Sadie Kent had nine assists and two aces. Sydney Booth contributed two kills, two aces and a block, and Kasey Bretones had three kills and a block. Ava Jamison added two aces and Caroline Moyer had four digs.

Mainland started off with an ace by Kent in a first set that was never close. A kill by DeRichie and another ace by Kent made it 4-0. Hammonton scored a point, but four more Mustangs points followed, including two aces by Booth that brought the lead to 8-1.

The Mainland advantage went to 13-3 when Bretones hit one to an open spot. The lead progressed to 21-7 and finally 25-8.

"You have to come out with a lot of confidence and a strong mindset and play as a team," said Obermeyer, a 16-year-old junior and a Northfield resident.

The second set was tied at 4-4, but the Blue Devils went up 9-6. Mainland came back and tied it at 10-10 on kill by Booth. The Mustangs went up again, but Hammonton tied it at 13-13 on an ace by Maddie Erman. The Blue Devils took a 19-13 lead with six straight points, the last of which was another ace by Erman.

The Mustangs came back to tie it at 20-20 with a return that was just inside the line. Booth tipped one over the net that wasn't returned to put Mainland up, and the Mustangs ended it with four more points. DeRichie finished it with her fourth kill.

"We were a little surprised (by Hammonton's rally), but we dug deep and came back with a good win," said Booth, a 16-year-old junior from Northfield.

DeRichie also said Hammonton's surge in the second set caught the Mustangs off guard.

"We got reset and came back and gave it our all," said DeRichie, also a 16-year-old junior from Northfield.

Tiffany Paretti led the Blue Devils with two kills, five digs, five assists and one ace. Erman added eight service points, two aces and three digs, and Kylie Lipstas had four kills and one block. Mia Ranieri and Yesvi Patel contributed five digs apiece. Cara Rivera had two digs.

The Hammonton program is four years old, and Paretti, the team captain, Lipstas and Patel are its seniors.

"Those three have been with us four years, and we wouldn't have a program without them," Hammonton coach Mitch Morrell said. "We had some injuries (during the season) and had to change our offense. We won some matches, and then our injured people came back and fit right in.

"I told the team after the first set that they need to leave it all out on the court, and they played well. I'm really proud of the team."