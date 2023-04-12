The Mainland Regional High School boys tennis team earned a 5-0 victory over Rancocas Valley in a nonconference match Wednesday. It was the Mustangs' fourth straight win.
In first singles, Alex Wise defeated Evin Sharockman 6-0, 6-0. In second singles, Chris Guillen beat. RJ Lockshine 6-0, 6-0. In first doubles, Tristan Miller and Ben Rosenberg defeated Declan Eisenhardt and Magnus Eisler 6-1, 6-0.
The Mustangs improved to 4-1.
Mainland Reg. 5, Rancocas Valley 0
Singles: Alex Wise d. Evin Sharockman 6-0, 6-0; Chris Guillen d. RJ Lockshine 6-0, 6-0; Saketh Agava d. David Wiser 6-1, 6-1
Doubles: Tristan Miller-Ben Rosenberg d. Declan Eisenhardt-Magnus Eisler 6-1, 6-0; Kussh Patel-Liam Angelo d. Josh Gray-Jedd Mercado 6-0, 6-1
Records: Mainland 4-1; Rancocas 0-4
Christian Brothers 3, Ocean City 2
Singles: Jaden Vigneri C d. Charles DiCicco 6-4, 6-1; Luke Brennan C d. Chris Ganter 6-0, 6-1; Zachary Cooper C d. Sawyer Lomax 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-2)
Doubles: Jackson Barnes-Pat Lonergan OC d. Andrew Hedden-Julian Voorhees 7-5, 7-5; Tracy Steingard-Colin Bowman OC d. Henry Dohrenwend-Daniel Nguyen 6-2, 7-6 (7-4)
Records: Ocean City 3-1; Christian Brothers 4-0
Overbrook 3, Hammonton 2
Singles: Michael Brown H d. Andrew Weaver 6-2, 6-2; Jack Bell O d. Stanley Smith 6-7 (5-7), 6-2, 6-4; Tyler Puccio H d. 6-0, 6-0Doubles
Doubles: Joshua Weaver-Luke Weaver O d. David Donnelly-Steven Zeng 6-2, 6-1; Justin Blaylock-Brandon Stewart O d. Russell Mackel-Eric Drach 6-1, 6-0
Records: Overbrook 2-1; Hammonton 0-3
Shawnee 4, Middle Twp. 1
Singles: Sean Sipera S d. Simon Hardin 6-0, 6-0; Justin Wen M d. Alex Michaluk 6-3, 6-3; Gavin Prom S d. Markos Sakoulas 6-1, 6-4
Doubles: Ryan Cahill-Danny Swerdlow S d. Steve Berrodin-Will Casterline 6-2, 6-7 (5-7), 1-0 (10-8); Michael Haussman-Matt Pierson, Shawnee, def. Gabe Queen-Tommy Barber 6-4, 6-3
Records: Shawnee 3-2; Middle 3-2
