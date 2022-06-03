Mainland tennis' season end in state semifinals, was its only loss this spring

The Mainland Regional High School boys tennis put together an amazing season, but the Mustangs' postseason run ended Friday with a 4-1 loss to Millburn in a state Group III semifinal at Mercer County Park.

The match was called after Millburn (23-5) won three matches to take a 3-0 lead that clinched the victory. Both teams were award half points in second and third singles, which were incomplete.

Friday's was the only one of the season for the Mustangs (21-1), who are ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11.

"We played them tough. They were definitely the best team we faced all season," Mainland coach Chris Connolly said. "We gave them a good run. We gave it our all. I'm proud of our boys."

Mainland had defeated Moorestown to claim the South Jersey Group III title, the Mustangs' first since 2017 and fifth overall. The Quakers have won the title 43 times in 48 years.

Moorestown defeated Mainland for the sectional championship in 2021.

This season, the Mustangs' Chris Guillen and Joe Dib captured the Cape-Atlantic League doubles championship, beating their teammates Aaryan Deshpande and Jack Palaia. Mainland also won the CAL American Division title.

"We did everything we needed to do," Connolly said. "Losing last year in the finals of South Jersey and coming back and going undefeated in the season, winning the CAL, CAL doubles championship and then winning South Jersey Group III over Moorestown, it was definitely a successful year

"Unfortunately, everyone ends the season with a loss, and that's what happened to us (Friday). But this season was a success. They fought as a team and were successful as a team."

Mainland's Mike Walton lost 6-1, 6-0 in first singles to Matias Feoli. The Mustangs' Alex Wise and Evan Himmelstein were still competing in second and third singles, respectively, when the match was called. Himmelstein and Wise, as as well as Millburn's Aarush Gupta (second singles) and Aryn Juneja (third) singles, earned a half-point each.

Wise lost his first set 2-6 and won the second set 6-4. The junior was trailing 0-2 when the match ended. Himmelstein lost his first set 5-7 and was trailing 2-3 in the second set.

Millburn played Princeton for the championship Friday. The state semifinals and finals were supposed to be held Thursday, but they were postponed due to bad weather. The Mustangs were supposed to start at 11 a.m. Friday, but rain delayed it until about 12:45 p.m., Connolly said.

"The work ethic and the bond and the fact they put the team first," Connolly said about what made this group was so special and successful. "All seven guys from varsity and the other 12 from (junior varsity) were all in it for the team. That was very nice to see. It was a team effort.

"Again, I'm very proud of the boys. We played a very strong team (Friday), and we played well. We had a great season."

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

