Isabella Scittina went 2 for 4 with three RBIs to lead the Mainland Regional High School softball team to an 8-7 victory over Vineland in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game Thursday.

Bella D'Agostino struck out nine and allowed seven hits in a complete game to earn the win. Denver Obermeyer doubled and had two runs and two RBIs for the Mustangs (9-9). Olivia Hull went 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Bella Virgili, Rayna Molina, Layla Mesik, Bella Barretta, Kaia Bergman and Ava Jamison each scored once. D'Agostino singled twice.

Luci Day went 2 for 5 with an RBI for Vineland (12-10). Leah Mears went 2 for 4 with a double, an RBI and a run. Gyanna Porreca and Natalia Ponce each had a run and an RBI. Sarah Hullihen scored once. Kashvi Patel struck out three and allowed four hits in five innings.

Cedar Creek 17, Pilgrim Academy 0: Giavana Torres struck out seven and allowed three hits in four innings. Abby Messina went 2 for 4 with three runs. Leah Martin went 3 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs. Kelsey McFadden doubled and scored four runs. Abby Tassone went 2 for 5 with two runs and an RBI. Elaina Portalatin singled to go with two RBIs and a run. Allison Amadio added a run and RBI.

Cedar Creek scored four in the first inning and six in both the second and fourth.

Oakcrest 14, Atlantic Christian 2: The Falcons (11-7) scored six in the first and four in the second. Dakota Miranda struck out five and allowed five hots in five innings for the win. Madison Pell went 2 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs. Miranda went 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Sklyer Sukovich added two RBIs and a run. Michaela Hearn singled to go with two runs and two RBIs. Arianna Massey had three runs.

Clearview Reg. 11, Cumberland Reg. 1: Ava Lomonaco, Jodi McGuigan and Beth Lindenbaum each homered for Clearview (6-12). Lindenbaum and Lomonaco each had three RBIs, and McGuigan added three runs. Gabriela Capri struck out three and allowed four hits in five innings. For Cumberland (4-13), Shayla Richmond singled in Alicea Seitzinger in the second inning. Addison Weist, Seitzinger and Cadence Conti each had singles.

Jackson Memorial 7, Southern Reg. 3: Kylie Roberts went 4 for 4 with two doubles and two runs for the Rams (14-8). Madison Groschel-Klein had two RBIs. Emily Zellman and Kaedyn Lipowski each singled. Kayla Riley struck out two in five innings.

Dominique Lopez went 2 for 5 with two RBIs for Jackson Memorial (20-2). Emily Hersh pitched a complete game with six strikeouts and allowed seven hits.