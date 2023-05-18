Isabella Scittina went 2 for 4 with three RBIs to lead the Mainland Regional High School softball team to an 8-7 victory over Vineland in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game Thursday.
Bella D'Agostino struck out nine and allowed seven hits in a complete game to earn the win. Denver Obermeyer doubled and had two runs and two RBIs for the Mustangs (9-9). Olivia Hull went 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Bella Virgili, Rayna Molina, Layla Mesik, Bella Barretta, Kaia Bergman and Ava Jamison each scored once. D'Agostino singled twice.
Luci Day went 2 for 5 with an RBI for Vineland (12-10). Leah Mears went 2 for 4 with a double, an RBI and a run. Gyanna Porreca and Natalia Ponce each had a run and an RBI. Sarah Hullihen scored once. Kashvi Patel struck out three and allowed four hits in five innings.
Cedar Creek 17, Pilgrim Academy 0: Giavana Torres struck out seven and allowed three hits in four innings. Abby Messina went 2 for 4 with three runs. Leah Martin went 3 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs. Kelsey McFadden doubled and scored four runs. Abby Tassone went 2 for 5 with two runs and an RBI. Elaina Portalatin singled to go with two RBIs and a run. Allison Amadio added a run and RBI.
People are also reading…
Cedar Creek scored four in the first inning and six in both the second and fourth.
Oakcrest 14, Atlantic Christian 2: The Falcons (11-7) scored six in the first and four in the second. Dakota Miranda struck out five and allowed five hots in five innings for the win. Madison Pell went 2 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs. Miranda went 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Sklyer Sukovich added two RBIs and a run. Michaela Hearn singled to go with two runs and two RBIs. Arianna Massey had three runs.
Clearview Reg. 11, Cumberland Reg. 1: Ava Lomonaco, Jodi McGuigan and Beth Lindenbaum each homered for Clearview (6-12). Lindenbaum and Lomonaco each had three RBIs, and McGuigan added three runs. Gabriela Capri struck out three and allowed four hits in five innings. For Cumberland (4-13), Shayla Richmond singled in Alicea Seitzinger in the second inning. Addison Weist, Seitzinger and Cadence Conti each had singles.
Jackson Memorial 7, Southern Reg. 3: Kylie Roberts went 4 for 4 with two doubles and two runs for the Rams (14-8). Madison Groschel-Klein had two RBIs. Emily Zellman and Kaedyn Lipowski each singled. Kayla Riley struck out two in five innings.
Dominique Lopez went 2 for 5 with two RBIs for Jackson Memorial (20-2). Emily Hersh pitched a complete game with six strikeouts and allowed seven hits.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.