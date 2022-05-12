Mainland snaps Absegami's 7-game win streak, will meet again Friday

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The Absegami High School baseball team entered its matchup Thursday with Mainland Regional having won seven-straight games.

The Mustangs ended that streak.

Cohen Cook pitched six innings to lead Mainland to a 0-0 victory over the Braves in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game Thursday. The Mustangs host Absegami at 4 p.m. Friday to close out the two-game series.

Cook struck out four and allowed just three hits to earn the win. Finn Haines pitched the final inning to earn the save. The freshman struck out two. The victory snapped a two-game losing skid for the Mustangs (12-4).

Absegami fell to 10-6.

“We were hitting the ball really hard all game. I just went out and threw strikes,” said Cook, a 16-year-old sophomore from Somers Point. “My teammates were hitting the balls behind me, and we got a few runs in. We got it done.”

Cook also helped Mainland take a 3-0 lead in the top of the fifth inning. Ethan Mitnick was hit by the pitch to start the inning. Cole Campbell then singled to advance Mitnick to second base. Sam Wood bunted to advance the runners to second and third. Cook hit a sacrifice fly that scored Mitnick.

That run proved to be the difference.

“That helped a lot,” Cook said.

In the bottom of the sixth, Absegami’s Frankie Gargione walked to lead off the inning. Starting pitcher Andrew Baldino then singled, which put two runners on with no outs. Krish Sheth singled in Gargione to cut the Mustangs’ lead to 3-1. Baldino scored on a passed ball to make the score 3-2.

Mainland then recorded three straight outs, including Cook’s fourth strikeout to end the inning. It was a huge win for Mainland after a tough 1-0 loss to Lenape last week in the first round of the 48th Joe Hartmann Diamond Classic and a 3-2 defeat to St. Joseph Academy on Monday.

“We’ve been in these one-run games and just haven’t been able come up with the big hit, (like) against Lenape or the other day in Hammonton,” Mainland coach Billy Kern said. “But, I thought we put a lot of base runners on and put a lot of pressure on and we got a great start out of Cohen Cook.

“I’m happy with how we played start to finish (Thursday) and how we played a complete baseball game.”

With two outs in the top of the third, Campbell singled in Mitnick, who had also singled. With two strikes, Wood then singled in Rocco Barbella, who was pinch running for Campbell. That two-out rally gave the Mustangs a 2-0 lead.

Wood’s RBI and crucial sacrifice bunt in the fifth “can sometimes go overlooked,” and those two at-bats displayed “great situational hitting,” Kern said.

“He has done a great job for us all year, and he did it again (Thursday),” Kern said about Wood.

Mitnick made a huge play in the bottom of the third.

After an error, the sophomore threw a bullet to senior catcher Campbell, who tagged the runner as he was sliding into home base. The throw was perfectly timed and executed.

“It feels great,” said Cook, who also plays basketball for the Mustangs. “We have back-to-back games with (Absegami), so it’s good to slow them down. We have to keep it rolling (Friday).”

Two Braves reached on errors in the third and Vraj Sheth singled, but they left two stranded. The Braves also left a runner in scoring position in the fifth, but Cook had back-to-back strikeouts to end the threat. Baldino pitched a complete game with five strikeouts.

Cook only allowed one hit until the sixth inning.

“Cohen gave us a great start,” Kern said. “He is great in the field. He has been our middle-of-the-order hitter. It is no surprise. People who follow South Jersey sports know he is one of the best athletes in the area. There is not a situation that he will come up in that is too big for him.

“We feel good every time 15 (Cook’s number) is on the mound.”

Absegami has been doing very well in recent weeks, so the Mustangs are focused on winning again Friday, which would be huge. The CAL National standings are close with five teams all within a few games. As of Thursday, Ocean City is 12-6 (6-3 in the National), St. Joseph is 12-4 (8-4).

Absegami is 9-4 in the division, while Mainland is 9-3.

“We will just turn the page and try to put together another good performance Friday),” Kern said about the rematch.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com

