Mainland scores victory over Ocean City

OCEAN CITY — Mainland Regional High School boys basketball coach Dan Williams called 3-point shots killers.

Tim Travagline made four 3s Thursday.

Travagline scored a game-high 24 points, and Cohen Cook added 19 to lead the Mustangs to a 62-33 victory over Ocean City in a Cape-Atlantic League nondivision game at the Ocean City Intermediate School.

The Mustangs (8-1) are No. 8 in The Press Elite 11. The Red Raiders (3-5), who lost five straight games, fell to 3-5.

“It’s great,” said Travagline, a 17-year-old junior. “It’s always great to beat O.C. at O.C. It’s always great to beat O.C., regardless. It was a great win. Just a great team win.”

Mainland led 8-5 after the first quarter. The Mustangs’ offense then woke up in the second. Mainland led 10-9, but went on an 11-0 run to extend their lead to 21-9. Mainland continued to score and took a 28-15 lead at halftime. Cook scored six in the first half.

The Mustangs defense was just as impressive in the second. Mainland forced some takeaways, including Travagline’s steal that started the Mustangs’ run.

Mawali Osunniyi grabbed crucial defensive rebounds.

“The effort was great (Thursday),” said Williams, noting when his team defeated Pleasantville 72-37 on Tuesday, “the effort was there, but the fundamentals of defense were not there.

“We told them if you play defense the right way, secure the ball first, we will still get out into transition. … But it starts with playing defense the right way, and that generates our offense.”

The Mustangs opened the third quarter on a 14-0 run, extending its lead to 42-15. Travagline made three 3s in the quarter. Cook stole the ball with about a minute remaining and drove to the basket and dunked, which extended the lead to 46-19.

“My teammates just found me,” Travagline said.

Added Williams, “Timmy got some huge (3s), and once you hit those and guys start directing their focus to the one that’s hitting (shots), then you have a guy like Cohen getting out on the break and in transition.”

Cook scored nine in the second half.

“Get him one-on-one in transition, he is almost unstoppable at this level,” Williams said of Cook.

The game was played at the 19th Street Intermediate School due to a flooding issue in the high school’s gymnasium.

But that did not lessen the atmosphere of the always-thrilling rivalry.

Mainland’s and Ocean City’s student sections packed the bleachers, and were heard throughout the game. Along with the rest of the fans, the atmosphere was great.

Jamie Tyson scored six for the Mustangs, and Shaun Williamson added four. Stephen Ordille (three) and Nick Rodgers, Osunniyi and Dylan Ireland (two each) also scored.

Dylan Schlatter scored a team-leading nine for Ocean City, and Kori Segich added six. Ben McGonigle and Sean Sakers (five each) and Omero Chevere, Charlie LaBarre, Pat Grimley and Jack Porter (two each) also scored.

“It’s great, but the game was never over,” Travagline said. “Coming into half (and being up 13 points), we knew we had to keep the pedal on the metal and just keep working.”