Mainland Regional's success built on friendship

LINWOOD – The Mainland Regional High School girls basketball team wins because of a stingy defense.

The Mustangs win because of balanced scoring.

Perhaps most importantly they win because they’re friends.

Mainland (28-2) will meet Sparta (25-3) for the state Group III title 2 p.m. Sunday at RWJBarnabas Health Arena in Toms River.

“We’ve been around each other our whole lives,” Mainland sophomore starter Kasey Bretones said. “Honestly, we have the same personality. We’re laid back unless it’s basketball than we’re intense. We all like to have fun. We’re all just cool with each other.”

It sounds so simple.

It’s not.

These days positive team chemistry is no easy thing.

Players and parents quickly get disenchanted with playing time and the number of shots they take or don’t take.

Mainland would appear to have an especially volatile mix.

The Mustangs start seniors Camryn Dirkes and Kaitlyn Boggs, sophomore twins Bella and Ava Mazur and Bretones.

Dirkes joked that the difference in ages makes for an interesting dynamic.

It would be easy for the seniors to not welcome the sophomores. It would be easy for the sophomores to see the seniors as yesterday’s news.

But that hasn’t been the case.

“They’re super talented, but they’re also really good kids,” Mainland Regional coach Scott Betson said. “Their primary goal is just to win basketball games. It’s such a strength for us and speaks to the type of kids they are.”

For Mainland, team chemistry starts with the seniors. Dirkes was once where the current sophomores are now. She started as a freshman on the 2019 team that won the state Group III title.

“We had great role models our freshman and sophomore years,” Dirkes said. “We knew we could be good role models. I have so much fun when one of the Mazurs hits a shot or Kasey gets by 10 people and makes a crazy layup.”

Mainland has had a different leading or co-leading scorer in four of their five state tournament wins.

“Someone said to me (Friday), ‘How (many points) are you going to drop on Sunday? Are you going to be mad if you don’t score?’ ” Dirkes said. “I’m happy if I score zero points, and we win the game. I just want to win with my team. That’s all I care about.”

The Mainland sophomores after games consistently point out what the seniors mean to them. The Mazur sisters and Bretones often said they want to keep winning so the seniors get to continue their career as long as possible.

“I always look up to Cam and Kaitlyn,” Bretones said. “It’s ‘What should I do? How should I act?’ ”

The friendship between the Mustangs pays off on the court. They can criticize each other without anybody taking it personally.

“In those tough game-time situations when you’re not playing your best, you see other teams start to crumble and then start yapping at each other,” Dirkes said. “We do the exact opposite. We can tell each other where we need to improve and no gets offended. We all have the same goal.”

The friendship also gives them motivation.

“One of the things we talk about,” Betson said, “is the more we keep winning the more we can keep coming (to the gym) and hanging out. They really enjoy being around each other.”

Dirkes and Boggs can also give the younger Mustangs perspective. There are no guarantees in high school basketball. Just because you’re playing for a state title as a sophomore doesn’t mean it will happen as a junior or senior.

“Seeing these young girls get this far with us makes my heart warm,” Dirkes said. “I want to make sure they understand how big this is and how exciting this is and really just take it all in. Especially on the court in that big arena, just calming them down and making sure they understand it’s a big place, but it’s still the same basketball game. We’re just trying to win another basketball game.”

Together as friends.

