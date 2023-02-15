ATLANTIC CITY - Kasey Bretones didn’t feel great Wednesday night.

The Mainland Regional High School junior point guard waited until warmups to decide whether she would play in the Cape-Atlantic League girls basketball tournament semifinals.

She figured running around would be good for her.

“The more I got moving I was alright,” Bretones said. “

Bretones combined a team-high 12 points with five steals and three assists to lead the top-seeded Mustangs to a 46-30 win over fifth-seeded Wildwood Catholic at Atlantic City High School. The Mustangs (22-2), the defending champions, will meet second-seeded Atlantic City for the championship Noon Saturday at Egg Harbor Township.

Mainland coach Scott Betson said he thought Bretones would sit the first few minutes of Wednesday's game.

“She’s been battling a little stomach thing,” he said. “She said, ‘Put me in. I feel good.’ I said, ‘OK.’ “

Junior guard Bella Mazur said the Mustangs gained confidence from seeing Bretones on the court.

“She pushed through it and that’s what we needed to get going,” Maze said. ‘We knew if Kasey was alright, we would be fine.”

Mainland pulled away from Wildwood Catholic with a second-half 10-0 run that turned a four-point lead with 3 minutes, 7 seconds left in the third quarter into a 39-25 advantage with 6:23 left in the game.

“We always talk about how our defensive pressure will get us into offense,” Bretones said. “We all knew we had to pick it up. Getting those runs really gets us going.”

Mazur and Bretones scored all 10 of the run’s points. Each converted a steal into a layup. Bretones made another layup off a spin move in the lane. Bella began the stretch by converting a pass from her twin sister Ava Mazur into an easy basket.

“Once we got that spark,” Bella said, “we knew we were sitting comfortably.”

Mainland received scoring from throughout its lineup. Mustangs center Sydney Stokes scored 11 and grabbed nine rebounds. Ava Mazur had 10 points and 10 rebounds. Bella Mazur finished with nine points and four steals.

El McCable sparked Wildwood Catholic (21-5) with 13.

On Saturday, Mainland will try to become the first CAL girls basketball team to win back-to-back league championships since Ocean City won three straight from 2007-09.

“It’s huge for us,” Bella Mazur said of returning to the title game. “We’re very excited, and we’re ready for the final.”