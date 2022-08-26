Mainland Regional optimistic for 2022 season

This is the season the Mainland Regional High School football team has waited for.

The Mustangs return eight starters on offense and 10 on defense from last season’s team that finished 4-6. Mainland should contend for the West Jersey Football League’s United Division and South Jersey Group IV titles.

“We’re very optimistic about this season,” coach Chuck Smith said. “We’re very excited for this season, to tell you the truth. We played a lot of young kids (the past few seasons) before they really should have been on the field. We really penciled in this year as that year we can flip the script so to say.”

Mainland features one of South Jersey’s top players in senior running back/defensive back Ja’Briel Mace, who has started since he was a freshman and has committed to Villanova University.

Mace carried 131 times for 937 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.

“He’s worked hard this offseason,” Smith said. “He’s the leader of the team. We’re looking for him to be a true two-way player this season.”

Freshman John Franchini taks over at quarterback after senior Marlon Leslie transferred late in the preseason to Pleasantville..

“He has tremendous upside,” Smith said. “He’s very coachable, has a very live arm and is smart. Very quarterback-savvy. You tell him how to do something, the next time he’s doing it.”

Mainland also will benefit from the return of several talented players, most notably Cohen Cook (WR/LB), Nick Wagner (WR/LB) and Hunter Watson (TE/LB), who missed most of last season with injuries. Cook is one of the Cape-Atlantic League’s top athletes. He led the Mustangs to the CAL basketball title last winter.

“He’s Mr. Everything for us,” Smith said. “He’s our punter, our kicker. He’s the best athlete on the team by far. He has great hands, great vision. He looks like he’s out there toying with people sometimes. He hasn’t seen the top end yet of what he’s capable of doing.”

Defensive end Paul Lombardo and middle linebacker JJ Sinclair lead the defense.

“JJ is a three-year starter, and he really got better as the season went on last year,” Smith said. “He truly understands the position.”

One of Mainland’s biggest additions is on the coaching staff. Former West Deptford head coach Clyde Folsom is now a Mustangs assistant overseeing the offensive line and inside linebackers. Folsom, a Mainland graduate who lives in Northfield, coached at Bishop Eustace and West Deptford before retiring after the 2017 season with 261 career wins and 10 South Jersey titles.

“He’s been a tremendous resource for us, obviously,” Smith said. “He’s a really good teacher on the football field. He’s a grinder. He’s teaching our coaching staff along the way also. I don’t want to say we’re in awe of having him on staff, but you can bounce stuff off of him, and he can give you an answer with all the experience he’s had.”

Mainland opens the season Aug. 26 against Egg Harbor Township at the Battle by the Beach in Ocean City. The Mustangs then play at rival Ocean City on Sept. 1.

“We really think we can make a serious run in the playoffs,” Smith said. “Winning our division is our goal. Our goal is to get to the championship game for South Jersey. That’s our mindset. I think it’s a matter of getting off to a great start. If we get off to a good start, like anything, you start to believe in it and that train gets going.”