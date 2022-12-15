Mainland Regional opens season with win over rival Ocean City

LINWOOD — Kasey Bretones played stellar defense as a sophomore last season.

In Thursday’s season-opener, the Mainland Regional High School junior showed she’s even stingier this season.

Bretones made the Ocean City ball handlers uncomfortable all over the court as the Mustangs grinded their way to a 51-35 win over the Red Raiders in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game.

“Putting pressure on them took them out of their offense and got us running,” said Bretones, who finished with six points, two steals, four assists and five rebounds. “Once I got them out of their comfort zone, it got frantic, and it was running our way.”

Mainland coach Scott Betson said the 5-foot-8 Bretones is bigger and stronger than she was last season.

“She’s on a whole other level (with defense) this year,” Betson said. “They struggled to handle her length, and her athleticism and her pressure. I feel like she’s grown three inches from last year. She’s bigger and stronger. I think she finished with two fouls tonight despite pressuring the ball. She understands more when to go for steals.”

Mainland led 45-22 with three minutes left in the game. Ava Mazur sank three 3-pointers and led the Mustangs with 17 points. Senior center Tori Vliet scored 13 for Ocean City.

“Betson is more about the defense translating into offense, and he’s completely right,” Mazur said. “Bella (Ava’s twin sister and Mainland guard Bella Mazur), and I and Kasey ... our defense, we love to pressure the ball. We love to get steals and give each other assists. It really worked out for us.”

The Mainland/Ocean City matchup was one of the more intriguing of the season’s opening night. The two schools are rivals in every sport, but especially girls basketball. Mainland is the defending South Jersey Group III and CAL champions. The Mustangs are ranked No. 6 in The Press Elite 11.

The game also marked the debut of Stephanie Gaitley as Ocean City coach. Gaitley, an Ocean City alum, was a long-time Division I women’s college basketball coach.

Both teams struggled on offense at times.

The Mustangs took control with a 13-1 run to build a seven-point lead at the end of the first quarter.

Mainland sophomore guard Ava Sheeran sank two 3-pointers during that stretch, including a bank shot from the left wing at the buzzer.

The Mustangs also finished the third quarter with an 8-2 run to take a 17-point lead heading into the final minutes. Senior forward Jane Meade came off the bench to score four points during that stretch.

While Bretones and the Mazur twins all started for last season’s championship team, Meade and Sheeran had little to no role.

Sheeran sat on the bench, and Meade didn’t play at all. Betson said Meade decided to play this season because she’s friends with some of the players.

“They were huge,” Betson said of Sheeran and Meade. “We really needed (Meade). She played great defense and a couple of timely buckets. Ava Sheeran, honestly, last year as a freshman she probably starts for a lot of teams.”

Neither Ocean City nor Mainland’s season will be defined by how they played Thursday. But for the Mustangs a win over a neighborhood rival was nice no matter what time of the year it comes.

“We’ll build up from here,” Bretones said. “This will definitely be a confidence boost.”