Mainland Regional girls finish tough week with impressive win over Camden Catholic

ABSECON — Kasey Bretones took advantage of her offensive opportunities Saturday morning.

When the junior guard does that, the entire Mainland Regional High School girls basketball team benefits.

Bretones made 7 of 11 shots to score 21 points and lead the Mustangs to a 52-34 win over Camden Catholic in a Seagull Classic game at Holy Spirit.

“I was feeling it,” Bretones said. “I knew I had to step up. We just clicked today.”

Camden Catholic focused its defense early on stopping Mainland twin guards Ava and Bella Mazur.

Bretones was able to take advantage by driving to the basket to create shots for herself and teammates. Mainland as a whole played unselfishly, with 13 assists on their 20 baskets.

“I was like, ‘Oh, wow,’ ” Bretones said of the Camden Catholic defense. “(The Mazurs) deserve to be face-guarded. It just opened up things for me.”

The Seagull features some of the state’s top boys and girls teams. Camden Catholic (7-3) is ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11. Mainland Regional (8-2) is No. 4.

The Mustangs made 12 of 20 shots in the first half. Bretones was 5 of 7 from the floor in the first two quarters.

“Kasey has had a couple of struggling outings this year,” Mainland coach Scott Betson said. “But she’s terrific, and if you let her get a head of steam going to the basket, she’s going to take advantage.”

Mainland outscored Camden Catholic 16-4 in the second quarter to take control. Bella Mazur, who finished 5 of 6 from the field, sank a key 3-pointer during that stretch.

The Mustangs led by as many as 20 in the second half.

Mustangs center Sydney Stokes finished with 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting. Ava and Bella Mazur each had four assists.

Mainland also played stingy defense as Camden Catholic made just 15 of 48 shots (31%). Aaryn Battle led the Irish with 20 points.

“As a team, we’re trying to find ourselves in terms of the balance between being aggressive and being out of control,” Betson said. “Tonight, I thought we were under control from start to finish. It was impressive in terms of the offensive end and defense as well.

““All we really talk about is we just want to feel good going into the locker room, win or lose. There’s definitely going to be a good vibe in there today.”

The win capped a difficult stretch for the Mustangs. They lost to Middle Township 44-34 Tuesday but beat perennial power and 10th-ranked Gloucester Catholic 50-49 Thursday.

Things don't get any easier for Mainland. The Mustangs will play at undefeated Wildwood Catholic on Monday night.