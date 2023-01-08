Mainland Regional beats Elizabeth with dominant fourth quarter at Seagull Classic

ABSECON — Cohen Cook and Mawali Osunniyi often work on their alley-oop dunks.

They connect for some acrobatic dunks against no defense before each practice.

On Sunday, they debuted the play in prime time in one of the biggest games of the young season.

Osunniyi’s alley-oop dunk off a pass from Cohen was one of the game’s biggest plays as the Mainland Regional High School boys basketball team beat North Jersey power Elizabeth 62-48 in a Seagull Classic game at Holy Spirit.

“This is a big statement win for us,” Osunniyi said. "Elizabeth is a great team. Our coach told us it was going to be a tough game and a (chance) to show who we are.”

Mainland clinched the win with a 20-4, fourth-quarter run that turned a three-point deficit with 7 minutes, 37 seconds left in the game into a 57-44 lead with two minutes left.

Osunniyi’s alley-oop dunk made it 51-44 Mainland. Cook dribbled down the right wing and threw the pass toward the rim. Osunniyi caught the ball over an Elizabeth defender for a two-handed dunk that drew roars from the crowd. It was the first time they executed the play in an actual game.

“We started last year messing around in practice, throwing (alley-oops),” Osunniyi said. “It’s just a connection now. If he sees me cutting, I trust Cohen. If it’s in his hands, I have to go up and get it. We worked on it so much.”

The Mainland/Elizabeth matchup was one of the Seagull’s premier games. Mainland (9-1) is the defending Cape-Atlantic League champion and ranked No. 8 in The Press Elite 11. Elizabeth is the defending state Group IV champion.

The 6-foot-4 Osunniyi is the younger brother of Osun Osunniyi, a 2017 Mainland graduate who now plays at Iowa State.

Mawali went 6 for 6 from the field with 13 points and six rebounds. He gives Mainland an inside presence it did not have last season. The Mustangs scored 42 points in the lane.

“My coach tells me I have the greatest energy on the team,” he said. “I bring that every game. I bring everybody up. They feed off my energy. That’s my deal … to be the loudest and direct everybody around.”

In many ways, he’s still learning the game. He didn’t play as a sophomore during the 2021 COVID-shortened season and missed much of last season with a torn meniscus.

“Coming into senior year summer, I had one mindset,” Osunniyi said. “Get back, get back.”

Osunniyi is also about three inches taller than he was last season.

“I still have some growing to do,” he said.

That means a promising future for Osunniyi, but the present is pretty good for him and the Mustangs.

Mainland also received key performances Sunday from Cook (19 points, seven assists). Mustangs junior forward Jamie Tyson finished with 15 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. Tyson made a 3-pointer to put the Mustangs up 45-40 with 5:40 left.

Mainland played unselfishly with 20 assists on its 25 field goals.

“We handled (Elizabeth’s) pressure,” Mainland coach Dan Williams said. “Guys wanted the ball in their hands at the end of the game. They were making the next smart play. In years past, we’ve turned the ball over against pressure like that. This year we have four guys on the court who can at least handle the ball like guards.”

Mainland began the season with plenty of expectations after winning the CAL. But the Mustangs lost some of their luster with a 41-29 loss to Lenape in the final of the Score at the Shore tournament at Southern Regional on Dec. 30.

Sunday’s victory gave Mainland’s reputation a boost around the state.

‘This win is really big for us,” Tyson said. “We lost to Lenape (but) this win lets everybody know that Mainland is serious.”