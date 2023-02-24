The Mainland Regional and Ocean City high school girls basketball teams will meet for the South Jersey Group III title Tuesday at Mainland Regional.
The rivals advanced to the final with semifinals wins Friday night.
Top-seeded Mainland (26-2) beat fourth-seeded Moorestown 37-29. Mustangs junior point guard Kasey Bretones scored 18. Junior center Sydney Stokes scored 11 and junior forward Bella Mazur chipped in with eight.
Meanwhile, second-seeded Ocean City (22-6) beat third-seeded Westampton Tech 66-41.
Tori Vliet led Ocean City wth 18 , and Avery Jackson chipped in with 15.
Madelyn Adamson scored nine and A’Yanna Morton had 10 for Ocean City.
These teams met twice in the regular season with Mainland winning 51-35 on Dec. 15 and 31-19 on Jan. 28.
