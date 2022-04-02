Mainland rallies to beat Holy Spirit in girls lacrosse: Late Friday roundup

Julianna Medina scored seven goals to help her Mainland Regional High School girls lacrosse teammates earn an 18-15 victory over Holy Spirit in a Cape-Atlantic League nondivision game Friday.

The Spartans (1-1) led 9-8 at halftime.

Lani Ford scored four for the Mustangs (2-0). Jane Meade added three goals. Ava Sheeran finished with nine draw controls, eight ground balls, two goals and an assist. Kendall Fuetterer and Sienna Gizelbach each scored once. Medina had seven ground balls, four draw controls and an assist. Kylie Kurtz made nine saves.

Maggie Cella and Maddie Abbott each scored five for Spirit. Hanna Watson added four assists and three goals. Emma Watson, Hanna’s older sister, had four assists. Taylor Murphy added three assists and one goal. Kira Murray scored once. Cella added seven draw controls. Piper Martin made nine saves.

Our Lady of Mercy 12, Millville 7: Fiona Lockhart and Anissa Serafine each scored five for the Villagers (1-1). Rylie Gemberling had two assists and scored once. Mina Lockhart added two assists. Gabriele Chelli scored once. Lindsey Serafine made seven saves.

OLMA led 6-1 at halftime.

Olivia Giordano scored four for the Thunderbolts (0-2). Brooke Powers scored once and had an assist. Julia Thompson and Melania Tomlin each scored once. Karla Lopez made 11 saves.

West Deptford 21, Cedar Creek 3: Abby Winterbottom scored twice for the Pirates (1-1). Mia McColl had one goal. For West Deptford (1-1), Krista Yarusso scored five goals and added three assists. The Eagles scored 13 in the first half.

Boys lacrosse

West Deptford 15, Middle Twp. 5: Matthew Frame scored three for the Panthers (0-2). Justin Linhares and Landon Osmundsen each scored once. Osmundsen, Greg Hrynowski, Brett Nabb and Isiah Carr-Wing each had an assist. Carr-Wing also won 10 of 17 faceoffs and led with eight ground balls. Nabb added six ground balls, Ryan Franchville four.

Austin Shagren made 11 saves.

Absegami 8, Triton Reg. 6: The Braves (1-1) led 5-2 at halftime and 6-5 after three quarters. For Triton (0-2), Aiden Rubba had three assists and scored once. Khalil Lynn made 12 saves.

Baseball

No. 1 St. Augustine Prep 12, LaSalle (Pa.) 0: St. Augustine’s Marco Levari pitched a five-inning no-hitter with 10 strikeouts.

The Hermits led 1-0 through three innings but scored four in the fourth and seven in the fifth. The game ended on the 10-run rule.

Ryan Weingartner hit a two-run homer and scored two runs. Josiah Ragsdale and Jordan Serrano each tripled. Serrano had three RBIs and scored twice. Austin Sofran doubled and scored two runs. Mason Dorsey had two hits and two RBIs.

The Hermits are the top-ranked team in The Press Preseason Elite 11.

Mainland Reg. 9, Clearview Reg. 8: Christian Elliott hit a walk-off RBI single to win the game for the Mustangs (1-0), who are hosting the three-day Coaches vs. Cancer Tournament. The event ends Sunday.

On Friday, the Pioneers led 5-0 in the second inning after Michael Flax hit a three-run homer. In the fourth, Nick Wagner hit a two-run homer to cut the Mustangs’ deficit to 5-3.

Mainland trailed 8-5 in the bottom of the seventh.

Elliot stepped to the plate with one out and runners on second and third before hitting his game-winning single. Cohen Cook and Nick Wagner also singled in runs during the comeback. Mainland tied the game on a Clearview error.

No. 11 Holy Spirit 9, Middle Twp. 6: Trevor Cohen doubled twice and homered for the Spartans (1-0). Mike Vitanza pitched five innings, striking out four and allowing just one run on four hits. Ryan Spina and Tyler Gross each had two RBIs and doubled. Bernie Hargadon also doubled.

Holy Spirit, ranked No. 11 in the preseason Elite 11, led 6-0 after the second inning.

Vinny Povio had three RBIs for the Panthers (1-0). Owen Hall scored two runs. Ryan Gallagher, Tyler McDevitt and Ben Harris each had an RBI. Matt Barcas singled twice.

Absegami 13, Cape May Tech 0: The Braves (1-0) scored 10 runs in the fifth inning. Krish Sheth was the winning pitcher. Hunter Morrison pitched the last inning in relief, striking out two. Michael DeBlasio had three hits and drove in four runs.

For Tech, Shelton Marsden, Tanner Oliva and Adam Dille each had hits. Tyler McDaniel struck out six in 41/3 innings.

West Deptford 6, Vineland 5: West Deptford won it with a run in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Vineland’s Enzo Descalzi went 3 for 4 with a double, two home runs and four RBIs. Alex Rodriguez was 2 for 4 with a run, and David Ortiz had a hit and an RBI. Vineland (0-1) scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to tie it at 5-5.

For host West Deptford (1-0), Luke Laxton went 3 for 4 with an RBI and Shea McKenna was 3 for 5 with two RBIs. Cola Ambrosius and Dan Marraffa each homered.

Barnegat 4, Lacey Twp. 0: Ryan Kulpa struck out seven and allowed three hits in six innings for the win. Jared Schworn went 2 for 2 with an RBI for Barnegat (1-0). Bryce Davenport had two RBis.

Softball

ACIT 1, Atlantic City 0: Lola Sarni hit an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning to win the game for the Red Hawks (1-0). She drove in Gianna Gonzalez, who had singled. Maura Furst pitched a complete game with nine strikeouts.

For the Vikings (0-1), Cecelia Marata, Mattie Sarno and Mia Marota each singled. Kendra Levine pitched a complete game with five strikeouts.

Buena Reg. 10, Bridgeton 0: Kendal Bryant and Laylah Collins each homered, had two RBIs and scored twice for the Chiefs (1-0). Mya Inman also scored two runs. Emily DOttavio pitched three innings and struck out nine. Kendal Bryant had seven strikeouts in three innings.

The game ended after six innings due to the 10-run rule. Buena scored eight runs in the final three innings.

Southern Reg. 16, Jackson Memorial 8: Roberts Kylie homered and doubled for the Rams (1-0). She had four RBIs and scored three runs. Makayla Alessi, Sarah Lally and Madison Groschel-Klein each hit a home run. Lally scored three runs. Alessi had three RBIs. Leah Morrin had two RBIs and scored twice. Elizabeth Gosse pitched a complete game with three strikeouts.

Haley Alexander and Sophia LoPiccolo homered for Jackson Memorial (0-1).

Egg Harbor Twp. 11, Millville 1: Madison Biddle homered twice and drove in five runs for the Eagles (1-0). Sienna Walterson and Sofia Spatocco each homered and had two RBIs. Ryley Martini and Payton Colbert each scored two runs. EHT scored six runs in the third inning and five in the fifth. Madison Dollard pitched five innings with six strikeouts.

Pinelands Reg. 15, Lakewood 0: The Wildcats (1-0) scored 11 runs in the first inning and four in the second.No further information was available.

Golf

Southern Reg. 181, Ranney 191

at Ocean Acres Country Club (par 36)

SR: Alex Henbest 41, Graeme Schnarre 43, Landon Beirne 47, Logan Savoth 53

Records: Southern 1-0; Ranney 0-1

Ocean City 174, Millville 213, Atlantic City 275

at Greate Bay Golf Course

OC: Alex Bayham 39, Cameron Yoa 44, Alex Loesch 44, Sam Williams 47

M: Jesse Karcher 50, Demitrius Somerville 51, Steven Dondero 53, Mason Markee 59

Records: OC 2-0; Millville 1-1; AC 0-2

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.