LINWOOD — Survive-and-advance is a postseason basketball cliché.

But it was never more true in the case of the Mainland Regional High School girls basketball team Wednesday night.

Without two injured starters, top-seeded Mainland rallied to beat No. 8 seed Clearview Regional 43-39 in overtime in a South Jersey Group III quarterfinal. Mainland junior guard Bella Mazur scored the first five points of overtime. The Mustangs were without Bella’s twin Ava (ankle) and guard Ava Sheeran (concussion).

“I just played for my sister and my other teammates who were not healthy to play today,” Bella said. “It feels great to get that win, especially in overtime. Just very hectic, but it feels very, very good to get that win.”

Bella finished with 16 points. Junior point guard Kasey Bretones scored a team-high 17 for Mainland. Junior center Sydney Stokes, who played with a heavily taped hand for an injured finger, scored eight.

If the injury drama before the game wasn’t enough for the Mustangs, the contest was filled with its own twists and turns.

Mainland trailed by 11 in the second quarter. The Mustangs then rallied and led by eight at the start of the fourth quarter and by seven with 5 minutes, 10 seconds left in regulation. Clearview led 34-33 with 2:19 left in the fourth.

“Given the situation, in my coaching career, that’s one of the proudest moments I’ve had,” Mainland coach Scott Betson said. “In terms of the heart and effort the kids showed out there.”

The Mustangs (25-2) won the Cape-Atlantic League title this season and are the defending S.J. Group III champions. Even before the injuries, Betson was concerned about Clearview. The schools met in the regular season with a fully-healthy Mainland winning 51-44 on Jan. 25.

“I had circled (Clearview) as a team I would have liked to avoid,” Betson said.

Clearview controlled the game’s first 13 minutes. Mainland increased its pressure defense in the final three minutes of the first half and closed the second quarter on a 10-1 run to cut Clearview’s lead to two at halftime.

“I thought our remaining starters felt a little bit too much pressure to make plays,” Betson said. “Once they settled down and started moving the ball, things opened up. They got to the rim and got some easy ones.”

Mainland’s stingy defense extended to the second half. The Pioneers did not score a basket from the field for the first 12:23 of the second half.

But when the Pioneers started making shots, they didn’t stop.

Clearview made three 3-pointers in the final 3:37 of the fourth quarter and also took advantage of some poor Mainland foul shooting (5 for 11 in the fourth quarter) to tie the game.

Overtime belonged to Mazur. She scored on a driving layup and then converted a steal into another fastbreak layup to put Mainland up 39-35. The Mustangs stayed in control.

“We knew we had to relax and play (the overtime) like it was the beginning of the game,” Mazur said.

Betson said Ava Mazur and Sheeran are both day-to-day. Mainland will host fourth-seeded Moorestown in Friday’s semifinals.

Bella said she couldn’t remember the last time she played a game without her sister on the court. Maybe in middle school, she said.

“She was right by my side in timeouts,” Bella said of Ava. “Every time I (heard) her voice, she was just giving me those pep talks even when I was out on the court.”