The Mainland Regional and Ocean City high school girls basketball teams will renew their rivalry and play for a South Jersey title Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Egg Harbor Township boys will try to win the first sectional title in program history, and the Middle Township boys and Wildwood girls will also try to take home sectional titles.

What follows is a preview of Tuesday’s title games involving Press-area teams:

BOYS BASKETBALL

S.J. Group IV championship

5 p.m.

(3) Egg Harbor Township and (1) Lenape

What’s next: The winner will advance to Thursday’s state semifinal at 7 p.m. at Central Regional against the winner of Tuesday’s Central Jersey title game between Trenton Central and South Brunswick.

Key players

EHT: DJ Germann, G, 16.7 ppg; Jay-Nelly Reyes, 13.7 ppg; Christian Rando, F, 48 3-pointers; Keion Elliot, F, 7.5 ppg: jamil Wilkins, G, 12.5 ppg.

Lenape: Tye Dorset, G, 18.8 ppg, 56 3-pointers; Myles Primas, G, 13.3 ppg; James Wright, G, 6.4 ppg.

Inside the game: Lenape (22-7) beat EHT 66-52 in last year’s S.J. Group IV semifinal. Reyes is averaging 18.4 points in the state tournament for EHT (26-5).

S.J. Group II championship

5:30 p.m.

(7) Middle Township at (4) Sterling

What’s next: The winner will advance to Thursday’s state semifinal at 5 p.m. at Central Regional against the winner of Tuesday’s Central Jersey title game between South River and Manasquan.

Key players

Middle Township: Bubba McNeil, G, 15.4 ppg; Jamir McNeil, G, 11.1 pgg; Anthony Trombeta, G, 22 3-pointers; Re’Ale Basquine, C, 8.3 rebounds per game.

Sterling: Caleb Mundall, F, 14.1 ppg and 8 rpg; Jaydis McFadden, G, 13.2 ppg and 3.1 assists per game; Julian Johnson, G, 8.2 ppg.

Inside the game: Middle (19-11) makes its first S.J. final appearance since 2011. The Panthers have won 10 of their last 12 games. Sterling (21-9) beat top-seeded Haddonfield 45-41 in the semifinals.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

S.J. Group III championship

5 p.m.

(2) Ocean City at (1) Mainland Regional

What’s next: The winner will advance to the state semifinal at 5 p.m. Thursday at Deptford High School against the winner of Tuesday’s Central Jersey title game between Ewing and Ocean Township.

Key players

Ocean City: Avery Jackson, G, 10.4 ppg; Madelyn Adamson, G/F, 8.2 ppg; Tori Vliet, C, 7.9 ppg and 32 3-pointers; Maddy Monteleone, F, 4.2 ppg.

Mainland Regional: Ava Mazur, G, 11.7 ppg and 53 3-pointers; Bella Mazur, G, 10.4 ppg; Sydney Stokes, C, 9.7 ppg; Kasey Bretones, G, 11.9 ppg.

Inside the game: Mainland (26-2) has beaten Ocean City (22-6) twice this season — 51-35 on Dec. 15 and 31-19 on Jan. 28. Mainland is the defending champion.

S.J. Group I championship

5:30 p.m.

(2) Wildwood at (1) Woodstown

What’s next: Winner advances to the state semifinal 7 p.m. Thursday at Deptford against the winner of Tuesday’s Central Jersey title game between Middlesex and Shore Regional.

Key players

Wildwood: Macie McCracken, G, 22.6 ppg and 7.2 rpg; Sinaia Hills, C, 8.3 ppg and 7.5 rpg; Angela Wilber, 6.3 ppg; Maya Benichou, G, 6.6 ppg and 4.9 rpg.

Woodstown: Megan Donelson, G, 16.2 ppg; Shannon PIerman, F, 8.7 rpg; Talia Battavio, G, 43 3-pointers.

Inside the game: Wildwood (22-7) is the defending champion. Woodstown (19-6) beat Wildwood 41-35 in the season opener.