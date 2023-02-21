The Mainland Regional and Middle Township high school boys swimming teams are both South Jersey champions, and they’ll compete in separate division state semifinal meets Wednesday.

Mainland (8-4), ranked No. 8 in The Press Elite 11, will face Chatham (13-0) at 6:30 p.m. in a Public B semifinal at Gloucester County Institute of Technology in Deptford Township. Middle (10-3) will meet Holmdel (10-0) at 6 p.m. in a Public C (smaller schools) semifinal at Raritan Bay YMCA in Perth Amboy. Middle won the program’s first South Jersey title last week.

Mainland and Middle are both seeded fourth in their respective statewide brackets, and Chatham and Holmdel are each top-seeded.

The winner between the Mustangs and Chatham will swim for a state championship Sunday at GCIT. Third-seeded Moorestown will take on No. 2 Tenafly in the other semifinal.

The Middle-Holmdel winner will advance to a state final Sunday at GCIT. Kinnelon, the third seed, will face second-seeded Haddonfield in the other semifinal.

Mainland features 2022 first-team Press All-Stars Mason Bushay and Zach Vasser, plus Justin Yon, Alex Savov and Evan Falk. Other key scorers include Liam Kennedy, Dan Tracey, Brian Falk and Karim Aksenov. The Mustangs beat Ocean City 87-83 for the South Jersey B title.

Chatham, in Morris County, is the North Jersey II champion. The defending state champion Cougars, led by Charlie Kulp, Ryan Snarr and Jack Bigham, defeated Princeton High School 90-80 for the North II B championship.

Middle’s leading swimmers include Chase McCray and Brandyn Acevedo, along with Justin Wen, Nick Fonseca, Jack Frie, Eric Fonseca, Ken Martin, Colin Jastremski and Max Campbell. The Panthers beat Oakcrest 89-81 for the S.J. C championship.

Holmdel, in Monmouth County, is the North Jersey II C champion, having beaten Governor Livingston 111.5-58.5 for the title. The Hornets' top swimmers include Hunter Kuenzel, Greg Lin and Brandon Cheng.