Mainland loses to Lenape in Score at the Shore final

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — The Lenape High School boys basketball team opened the fourth quarter strong Friday en route to its third straight Score at the Shore Tournament title.

Myles Primas scored a game-high 14 points to lead the Indians to a 41-29 victory over Mainland Regional in the 10th edition of the tournament at Southern Regional High School.

Lenape also won the title in 2019 and 2021. The tournament was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday, Lenape led 24-21 after three quarters and outscored Mainland 17-8 in the fourth.

The Mustangs (6-0) are No. 5 in The Press Elite 11. Lenape improved to 6-1.

"This is one of the best coached teams in South Jersey, four sure," Mainland coach Dan Williams said of Lenape. "They do a great job. They outperformed us."

The Mustangs took an 18-17 lead in the second quarter on a Stephen Ordille basket. Cohen Cook later made it 20-19. The game remained close until the fourth quarter.

Lenape opened the fourth with back-to-back 3s from Jared Janora-Koch and Primas to take a 30-21 lead. The Indians continued on a dominant run, grabbing multiple defensive rebounds.

Cook scored a team-leading 12 for Mainland.

"We were playing really well, and both teams were playing good defense," said the 16-year-old junior. "Their shots were falling more than ours. We were getting good shots, but they weren't falling, and theirs were."

Williams said Lenape 's defense "is so good."

That was one of the factors in the fourth quarter that allowed the Indians' to pull away. He noted his team put in so much energy to stay with the Indians that the Mustangs were "spent" by the end.

The first three quarters were thrilling, though.

Early on, Lenape led 7-2. Mainland soon tied the game at 9-9. The Indians led 11-9 after the first quarter. The second quarter was low scoring as Lenape only had four, the Mustangs three. But there was a lot of defense.

Mawali Osunniyi and Cook made some nice defensive plays for Mainland.

"We just have to learn from this game," Cook said. "We have to forget about it and move on to the next game coming up. … This is a learning lesson for us."

Timmy Travagline scored nine for Mainland. Osunniyi and Keaton Loewenstern each scored three. The Mustangs have some big games coming up, including Ocean City on Thursday and Elizabeth on Jan. 7.

Mainland showed Friday it can be competitive with some of South Jersey's strong programs.

"I think we can because we have a tough bunch," Williams said. "They are like sponges. They listen to what we say. They work their tails off in practice and are willing to put the effort in. There is enough talent there."

Tye Dorset scored 13 for Lenape. Tekie Clark and Janora-Koch each scored five. Matt Liebling and James Wright each scored two.

"I told (the Mainland players) that it was a great tournament, and we put ourselves in position to be in the tournament," Williams said. "We played against as good a defensive team as we will see all year. When we go up against teams in the future who are really solid and tough, which we are going to do after the new year, hopefully this prepares us better."