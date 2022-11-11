Mainland knocks off top-seeded Middletown South 34-24 to win Central Group IV title

MIDDLETOWN — The Mainland Regional High School football team played its best second half of the season Friday night.

It couldn’t have come at a better time.

The Mustangs rallied in the third and fourth quarters to beat Middletown South 34-24 to win the Central Jersey Group IV title. Mainland (10-1) will play South Jersey Group IV champion Millville in the state semifinal next Saturday/Sunday at Cherokee.

The victory gave Mainland its first sectional title since 2008.

“This means everything to us and the community,” Mainland freshman quarterback Johnny Franchini said. “We wanted to win bad.”

Mainland trailed 17-14 at halftime. What was the word in the halftime locker room?

“Keep fighting,” Franchini said. “Keep fighting.”

Franchini threw two TD passes. Junior linebacker and running back Cohen Cook ran for a TD, intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble. Mainland senior running back/defensive back Ja’Briel Mace blocked a punt and intercepted a pass. Junior linebacker Hunter Watson returned a fumble 69 yards for a score.

The Mustangs benefitted from several pivotal plays in the second half. Cook set up Mainland’s first touchdown of the third quarter with a 40-yard run. Stephen Ordille scored on an 11-yard run with 10 minutes, 15 seconds left in the third quarter to give Mainland a 20-17 lead. The Mustangs never trailed again.

The game's key sequence followed that score.

Cook recovered a fumble on Middletown South’s first possession of the second half.

Two plays later, Franchini found Jamie Tyson open down the middle for a 70-yard score to put the Mustangs up 27-17 with 5:29 left in the third quarter.

Watson made it 34-17 early in the fourth quarter when he picked up a fumble after the Mustangs had sacked the Middletown South quarterback and ran 69 yards for a TD.

Cook and Mace intercepted passes late in the fourth quarter to clinch the victory.

“Everyone did their job,” Cook said. “I was just the one getting the big plays. This is exciting. I’m speechless.”

Friday’s game was played in intermittent rain in the first half with a gusty wind that blew across the field. Mainland was seeking its first sectional title since 2008. Middletown South is a perennial state power with 10 sectional championships.

Middletown South controlled the ball in the first half, running 35 offensive plays to just 14 for Mainland.

Still, the Mustangs led 14-7 midway through the second quarter when freshman quarterback John Franchini found Cohen Cook open down the sideline for a 43-yard TD.

But Middletown South dominated the rest of the half. The Mustangs struggled to stop the power running of quarterback Jake Czwakiel, who blasted his way between the tackles for 99 yards in the first half. His quarterback sneak and 20-yard field goal in the final four minutes of the second quarter gave the Eagles a 17-14 halftime.

But the Mustangs dominated the second half.

“They seized the momentum right before halftime,” Smith said. “We went in there with our tail between our legs, and we came out in the second half and responded and we kept responding.”

Mainland’s last sectional title came when it won South Jersey Group IV in 2008.

The Mustangs still have at least one more game to play.

But Friday’s win was special for the program.

“Tonight is gigantic,” Smith said. “To be the first one in 14 years. It doesn’t seem that long. It seems like yesterday. But this is great for the school, great for the program, great for the community.”