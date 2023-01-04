Mainland integrates schools, special needs students for Unified Games

LINWOOD — Mainland Regional High School is home to many great athletes and sports teams, but the Mustangs are also an integrated community.

Mainland, along with the Cape May County Special Services School, Cedar Creek and Egg Harbor Township participated in the Cape-Atlantic League Unified Games basketball league kickoff event Wednesday in the Mustangs’ gymnasium.

Unified Games, which has different events throughout the year, gives children with disabilities or special needs an opportunity to play sports. The children compete alongside and against general education athletes, making the program unique and uplifting.

The program is partnered with the Special Olympics.

“Our students with intellectual or cognitive impairments, we want to make sure they are represented here at Mainland, as well, and are fully included in all the opportunities that we offer here at Mainland Regional,” said David Jacobs, director of the Child Study Team and special education at Mainland.

“It’s exciting because you have some of the best athletes in our building working with some of our students with special needs. To see everybody come together is really special. It’s good for the culture and environment here at Mainland.”

Thousands expected in Ocean City for 30th First Night OCEAN CITY — Once among the quietest winter evenings in this summer resort, New Year’s Eve i…

About 100 athletes (25 from each school) were there Wednesday. There were no basketball games played, rather the athletes participated in shooting, passing, dribbling and defensive drills.

Many members of Mainland’s staff helped out. A DJ played music. Mainland media members recorded the action. Plenty of parents and other students were there to watch.

The season, which lasts a month, starts Tuesday with Mainland hosting Egg Harbor Township. There will be six games, and each school plays twice. Each school will host a game at least once.

“It’s all about inclusion. That’s what we are doing,” said Michael Passante, who is one of the coaches for Egg Harbor Township and is a special education teacher at the school. “We are mixing kids who normally wouldn’t meet during the school day or would not even meet outside of school. We want to bring them together to play basketball, soccer or anything.”

EHT’s Unified team also does activities outside sports, such as making Christmas ornaments and joining in with other clubs. The team plans to get together with the varsity track team and practice drills.

“It’s not just one sport or another,” Passante said. “We are trying to include with as many people around the school as we can. The smile on the kids’ faces when they interact and play these different things or do these different activities, it’s amazing.”

CAL Unified Sports also has soccer in the fall and a big track meet in the spring, plus a one-day crew event. For the track meet, the athletes compete in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter runs. There is also a 4x100 relay.

The Mainland Unified program recently won the 2022 Special Olympics ESPN honorable mention and New Jersey Special Olympics Unified School of the Year awards.

Mainland teammates Dale Martin, Mattie Traa and Aneudy Valerio were among the many athletes shooting and doing other drills. Martin is a captain on the team.

“It’s great,” said Martin, 21, of Somers Point. “Hopefully we will practice a lot. We are doing all the basic drills. … It’s just sportsmanship … It is really cool, and let’s go Mainland!”

The athletes had a meet-and-greet session to get to know each other.

“I’m excited to be playing basketball here and hang out with my friends,” said Traa, 19, of Linwood. “It’s fun here. I like sports. … I like being here with my friends.”

Mother wants answers about son's injuries at Woodbine residential facility WOODBINE — Cynthia J. Allen does not know how her son, Nicholas Aquilino, received a series …

Added Valerio, “It’s fun. I like playing some basketball.”

Jacobs began working with Unified Sports and Special Olympics during his time with the Lindenwold school district in Camden County. He started at Mainland last September. The Mustangs already had a Unified sports program, “but we kind of opened it up a little more to other schools,” Jacobs said.

The league is growing, he said.

“We get a lot of support from the Special Olympics,” Jacobs said. “Without them, none of this would be possible.”

Passante has been involved with the Unified sports program for two years. EHT has also done bowling events and even played bocce ball. The more activities, the better, he said.

“It’s a great program that I hope never goes away,” Passante said. “It’s only going to grow throughout our school and the community around the school. All the different towns are getting involved.”

GALLERY: CAL Unified Sports League winter basketball kickoff 010523-pac-spt-unified HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES 010523-pac-spt-unified 010523-pac-spt-unified 010523-pac-spt-unified 010523-pac-spt-unified 010523-pac-spt-unified 010523-pac-spt-unified 010523-pac-spt-unified 010523-pac-spt-unified 010523-pac-spt-unified 010523-pac-spt-unified 010523-pac-spt-unified 010523-pac-spt-unified 010523-pac-spt-unified 010523-pac-spt-unified 010523-pac-spt-unified 010523-pac-spt-unified 010523-pac-spt-unified 010523-pac-spt-unified 010523-pac-spt-unified 010523-pac-spt-unified 010523-pac-spt-unified 010523-pac-spt-unified 010523-pac-spt-unified 010523-pac-spt-unified 010523-pac-spt-unified 010523-pac-spt-unified 010523-pac-spt-unified 010523-pac-spt-unified 010523-pac-spt-unified 010523-pac-spt-unified 010523-pac-spt-unified 010523-pac-spt-unified 010523-pac-spt-unified 010523-pac-spt-unified 010523-pac-spt-unified 010523-pac-spt-unified 010523-pac-spt-unified 010523-pac-spt-unified 010523-pac-spt-unified 010523-pac-spt-unified 010523-pac-spt-unified 010523-pac-spt-unified 010523-pac-spt-unified 010523-pac-spt-unified 010523-pac-spt-unified 010523-pac-spt-unified 010523-pac-spt-unified 010523-pac-spt-unified 010523-pac-spt-unified 010523-pac-spt-unified 010523-pac-spt-unified 010523-pac-spt-unified 010523-pac-spt-unified 010523-pac-spt-unified 010523-pac-spt-unified 010523-pac-spt-unified 010523-pac-spt-unified