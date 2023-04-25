Eva Blanco scored four goals to lead the Mainland Regional High School girls lacrosse team to an 11-9 victory over Lower Cape May Regional in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game Monday.

Jane Meade and Avery Notaro each scored three for the Mustangs (4-4). Blanco added five ground balls, five draw controls and two forced turnovers. Caroline Sher added four draw controls and three ground balls. Lynn McLaughlin had four forced turnovers and three ground balls. Jillian Schallus had an assist. Kylie Kurtz made eight saves.

Olivia Lewis and Tessa Hueber each scored three for the Caper Tigers (3-3). Hueber added eight draw controls. Nora Shoffler and Ryan Salinsky each scored once and had an assist. Sianna King scored once, and Lewis and Maddie Gilbert each had an assist. Sophia Vitelli made 10 saves, and Allyson Walsh made five.

Boys lacrosse

Middle Twp. 8, Oakcrest 5: Micah Mcananey scored four for the Panthers (3-5). Tommy Shagren added three assists and a goal. Justin Linhares scored twice. Landon Osmundsen had two assists and scored once. Joeseph Berrodin had 10 ground balls. Tyree Moore won 11 of 15 faceoffs attempts.

Edward Silipena scored twice for Oakcrest (1-5). Mark DeCicco, Nick Thavisack and Josh Buros each scored once. Thavisack and Marek Guerrier each won five faceoffs. Jorge Curtidor-Cornejo made 18 saves.

No. 1 St. Augustine 14, Moorestown 8: Nate Price scored four for the Hermits (4-3), who are No. 1 in The Press Elite 11. Noah Plenn scored three and had three assists. Billy Hughes scored twice. Sebastian Varallo added three assists and a goal. Jimmy Waddell and Nicholas Elentrio each scored once. Hunter Johnson won 17 of 24 faceoffs. Carson Quinn made six saves.

Egg Harbor Twp. 17, Absegami 4: Nick Gargan scored seven and had an assist for the Eagles (1-5). Bradley Smith added five assists and a goal. Samuel Hornikel and Chase Lagroteria each scored three. AJ Zinckgraf and JD Marino each had a goal and an assist. Daniel Bernal and Calvin Johnson each added an assist, and Harold Haug scored once. Johnson won seven faceoffs. Matthew Ohlsen made 10 saves.

Shaun Howey scored twice and added an assist for Absegami (1-5). Jack Cowan and Shawn O'Brien each scored once. Diego Herasme Salazar won 11 faceoffs. Volodymyr Sulima made 20 saves.

Mainland Reg. 14, West Deptford 0: Jack Venneman scored five and had an assist for the Mustangs (6-1). Joe DeGaetano added four assists and scored three goals. Harrison LaMonica had three goals and two assists. Jude Maurer had four assists. Jack Walcoff and Jack Kwapinski each scored twice. Carter Mostecki made 10 saves.

David Wright made 10 for West Deptford (2-7).

Barnegat 15, Marlboro 2: Seth Freiwald scored five for the Bengals (7-2). Luke Tortorici added five assists and three goals. He led Barnegat with 12 ground balls. Jakob Jason scored four and added two assists. Bailey Carroll scored two. Jason Mchale had a goal and assist. Lucas Holland made 10 saves.

Sam Shapiro and Noah Gothelf scored for Marlboro (0-8).