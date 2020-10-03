Mainland holds off Egg Harbor Township to win football opener

A few plays later, EHT sophomore quarterback Christian Rando scored on a 1-yard keeper. But the extra-point attempt to tie the game failed.

EHT had a missed field goal and had four turnovers, including two in Mainland territory.

“We hadn’t shown these mistakes (in preseason),” EHT coach Kevin Stetser said. “To me, it’s a matter of executing what you’re coached to do and, if it’s not sinking in, there’s obviously adjustments that need to be made. But this is a real tough pill to swallow.

“Mainland was under the same situation, the COVID situation (not having a long preseason), like us. But they made significantly less mistakes than we did. That was the difference in the game. It really was.”

With under a minute left in regulation, when EHT was 25 yards away from taking the potential lead, Mainland senior linebacker Dennis Moreno picked off a routine pitch to the running back and took it 85 yards to the end zone.

That capped the scoring.

“As a defensive player, that is everything,” said Moreno, 17, of Northfield. “But it’s a team effort. I do it for the boys. I do it for the team. … I’m just trying to lead this team and do the best I can.