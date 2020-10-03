Mainland holds off Egg Harbor Township to win football opener

LINWOOD — Sam Epstein did not even realize how close he was to the end zone Saturday.
The Mainland Regional High School defensive lineman just scooped up the loose ball, saw he was 5 yards away and ran full steam past the pylons.
Epstein returned a botched snap on an Egg Harbor Township punt attempt late in the second to help lead the Mustangs to a 13-6 victory over EHT in a West Jersey Football League nondivision game.
Previously, Mainland and EHT were Thanksgiving rivals. But they ended the tradition and opened this season against each other.
“It felt good,” said Epstein, 17, of Northfield.
That turnover and touchdown was enormous for Mainland.
Mainland’s offense struggled for most of the game. The Mustangs had five first-half drives that started inside EHT territory and could not capitalize.
Mainland needed something before halftime. And that 7-0 lead was what the team needed.
“We put in a new offense this year, so it’s new and fresh for everyone,” Epstein said. “We will slowly get there. There are a lot of young guys on the line, but we will start moving the ball. We have a helluva running back (Ja’Briel Mace).”
EHT scored its lone touchdown after its second special teams turnover. Early in the fourth quarter, Mainland could not get a punt off, and the Eagles took over at the Mainland 15 yard line.
A few plays later, EHT sophomore quarterback Christian Rando scored on a 1-yard keeper. But the extra-point attempt to tie the game failed.
EHT had a missed field goal and had four turnovers, including two in Mainland territory.
“We hadn’t shown these mistakes (in preseason),” EHT coach Kevin Stetser said. “To me, it’s a matter of executing what you’re coached to do and, if it’s not sinking in, there’s obviously adjustments that need to be made. But this is a real tough pill to swallow.
“Mainland was under the same situation, the COVID situation (not having a long preseason), like us. But they made significantly less mistakes than we did. That was the difference in the game. It really was.”
With under a minute left in regulation, when EHT was 25 yards away from taking the potential lead, Mainland senior linebacker Dennis Moreno picked off a routine pitch to the running back and took it 85 yards to the end zone.
That capped the scoring.
“As a defensive player, that is everything,” said Moreno, 17, of Northfield. “But it’s a team effort. I do it for the boys. I do it for the team. … I’m just trying to lead this team and do the best I can.
“We are young. We are going to continue growing, try to go 1-0 every week, keep working and keep moving as a unit.”
Moreno said the strategy on defense is just to have fun.
That seemed to work Saturday.
“Our plan is to dominate every week,” Moreno said. “That’s our plan.”
Epstein and Moreno praised Mainland defensive coordinator Antoine Lewis, adding the entire defensive room wants to compete for Lewis.
Julian Rivera had two forced fumbles.
“It felt so good,” Epstein said. “Our defensive coordinator, he is the best coach around here and he changes our lives. He gets our energy and our spirits up.
“Our defense has been lights out for the past three years here, and it’s going to keep going. That is just a culture we built,” the senior added.
The Mainland offense was stopped on each of its offensive drives, despite going deep into EHT territory on multiple occasions.
EHT senior Avery McKim made two interceptions — one on the goal line and one on the teams’ own 25, returning it 65 yards.
Mainland standout running back Mace had 95 yards. The sophomore had 1,389 yards in 10 games last season (averaging 138.9 per game).
“It’s tough, because I think we are better than what we showed,” Stetser said. “I think it’s time to go and see what happened (Saturday).”
Stetser said Mainland has “an excellent program.”
“However, the program didn’t beat us. Our mistakes beat us. That’s where we are at until those little things change. … But we believe in our kids.”
Mainland graduated several standouts from last season’s team that finished 10-1. The roster has about 40 combined sophomores and freshmen.
But the defensive players came to the rescue.
“They had their backs up against the wall multiple times down deep and only gave up one score,” Mainland coach Chuck Smith said. “Offensively, we have to get a lot better. We have to get a lot better across the board. … We squandered so many opportunities and can’t do that on a week-to-week basis. You have to size those opportunities.
“We have a lot of inexperienced and first-time starters. As the year goes, hopefully, we will continue to get better.”
EHT;0 0 0 6 — 6
Mainland;0 7 0 6— 13
SECOND QUARTER
M— Epstein botched EHT snap return (Panas pick)
FOURTH QUARTER
EHT— Rando 1 run (kick failed)
M— Moreno 65 INT return (kick failed)
RECORDS— Mainland 1-0; EHT 0-1
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
