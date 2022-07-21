Mainland grad Wood goes from D-I pitcher to musician

John Wood is a great pitcher and musician.

The multitalented Mainland Regional High School graduate verbally committed in December 2020 to continue his baseball career at Mount St. Mary’s University, an NCAA Division I program in Emmitsburg, Maryland. However, the coaching staff that recruited him left the program after last season.

"I was in a confusing spot because I hadn't signed yet," said Wood, who played his first show as part of the 2021 Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood and who will perform this weekend during the Cape May County 4-H Fair in Cape May Court House. "I've always done music and just found that I was more natural and loved music more than I loved baseball."

Wood still enjoyed baseball — he played all spring for the Mustangs — but music offered him a different journey.

"I had to follow my heart and do what I thought was right," he said.

Wood signed a record deal in January with Lamon Records in Nashville, Tennessee. The young country music artist has already had success. Wood’s single “Here She Comes” is ranked 24th on the All Music Charts’ Hot 50 Country Music songs as of July 20.

"It's kind of surreal," said Wood, who will attend Belmont University in Nashville and major in music business. "It all happened so fast. I'm super blessed and super excited for it."

In May, his single was ranked 49th on the All Music Charts’ Hot 50 Country Music songs and 31st in June. The list includes famous country artists such as Morgan Wallen, Kenny Chesney, Lady A, Thomas Rhett, Zac Brown Band, Brett Young and Miranda Lambert.

Being on that list with some of the top artists is a "weird feeling," said Wood, who noted Wallen, Ernest, Conner Smith, Chesney and Zac Brown Band are some artists who inspired him.

"Those are five real solid guys I look up to," the 18-year-old said.

"Here She Comes" is on every country music station in the country.

American Boulevard, a chart-ranking internet radio station, had his song ranked 29th out of the top 50 country songs. In May, the chart had his song ranked 47th, so he continues to gain popularity.

"I'm just super thankful for my label and my producer (Jim Allison) and everyone supporting me and listening to the song on the radio stations playing it," Wood said. "I can't be more thankful. It's super crazy, but I'm just thankful for it all."

About a year ago, Wood went to Allison's studio in Linwood.

"As soon as (Wood) came in, I knew he had the tools to do well in the music business," said Allison, who is an independent producer and has worked with big-name artists such as Billy Ray Cyrus and Reba McEntire.

Wood is doing shows almost every night this summer, Allison said.

"This is all new to John, and he just jumped right in," said Allison, who lives in Linwood but has connections in Nashville to still produce his tracks. "Just the fact that he can just start playing live and be booked for this whole coming month is impressive."

Friends and family have been very supportive and proud, Wood said. He comes from a musical family. His mother, Kim MacKinnon, was a professional singer and involved in theater.

Wood plans to write and put out more songs once he leaves for college and spends more time in Nashville, which is a great location because "everything runs out of Nashville for country music," he said.

Allison is working on two more singles that Wood wrote and sang.

"They are just fabulous," said Allison, who is Wood's mentor and prepares him for success in a sometimes "ruthless music business."

"He is a natural songwriter. It is like a gift to him," Allison said. "He is also very smart, so he is able to listen to songs that are successful on the chart and kind of figure out what is going on there. Of course you don't want to copy or emulate too many things that are out there, and I think he is finding his own voice. It's moving on very quickly for him. His future is really bright."

Wood posts all of his content and updates on social media, including his Instagram, @johnwoodmusic. His plan is to keep growing his fan base and writing songs as much as he can. He also wants to keep meeting people and making friends in the industry.

"Wherever I end up, I just want to keep having fun and enjoy it," Wood said.

As for baseball, he will miss the sport, but not so much the competitive aspect, Wood said. He will always have a glove and ball with him and have a catch, but is satisfied and fulfilled with his baseball career, he said.

"I think I did what I wanted to do," Wood said. "I found some success already and, honestly, the success I found in music is a better feeling and it feels more natural to me than the success I had in baseball. I really love what I am doing, and I want to keep doing it for as long as I can. It was the right decision for me."