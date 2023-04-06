The Mainland Regional High School golf team won a tri-match against St. Augustine Prep and Cedar Creek on Thursday at the Renault Winery course in Egg Harbor City.
The Mustangs (6-0), led by Luke Tappeiner’s 35, totaled 150. St. Augustine scored 159 and Cedar Creek had 169.
Tappeiner had two birdies. Mainland’s Daniel Herzchel had three birdies in a round of 38, and Phil Stephanowicz also scored 38, with one birdie. PJ Foley shot a 39, with one birdie.
Anthony Galinus topped St. Augustine at 38, with one birdie. Prep’s Pat O’Hara had two birdies in a round of 40. Dylan Guercioni led Cedar Creek with a 40, with one birdie.
SA: Anthony Galinus 38, Pat O’Hara 40, Dom Polistina 40, James Reagan 41
MR: Luke Tappeiner 35; Daniel Herzchel 38; Phil Stefanowicz 38, PJ Foley 39
CC: Dylan Guercioni 40; Hunter Stubley 42; Andrew Squire 42; Chris Barone 45
Birdies: O’Hara (2) Galinus, Zeck, Polistina SA. Herzchel (3) Tappeiner (2) Foley, Stefanowicz MR; Guercioni CC
Records: St. Augustine 2-3; Mainland 6-0; Cedar Creek 0-3.
Ocean City 158, Vineland 199, Millville 244
OC: Cam Yoa 36, Sam Ritti 38, Alex Bayham 42, Logan Ochs 42
V: Marlin Toney 49, Gino Descalzi 53, Leo Klaas 59, fourth golfer unavailable
M: Owen Gilson 49, Ronald Sutton 54, Konner Plummer 59, Hayden Wickward 62
Records: Ocean City 4-0; Vineland 1-1; Millville 0-2
Triton Reg. 178, Cumberland Reg. 223
T: Joseph Simonetti 39, Isaiah Garcia 41, Vincent Persichetti 43, Tyler Walsh 55
C: Grant DelCollo 53, Stephen Wilchensky 53, Hudson Iwaszkiewicz 53, William Cleaver 64
Records: Triton 2-2; Cumberland 0-4
