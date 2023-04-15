The Mainland Regional High School girls track and field team won the Group III team title Saturday at the West Deptford Relays.

The Mustangs' Emma Crozier-Carole was named jumps MVP of the meet at West Deptford High School. She won the Division III long jump (16 feet, 6 inches), the high jump in a personal-best 5-2.

Mainland's Camryn DeMorat won the 400-meter hurdles in a personal-best 1 minute, 13.98 seconds, and teammate Aryanna Perez placed third (1:14.70). Mainland's Claudia Booth, Sophie Goldstein, Chloe Malone and Sydney Luff won the 4x1600 relay (24:43.60), and teammates Paige Bonczek, Sienna Bodkin, Crozier-Carole and Caitlyn Lin won the 4x100 relay (51.52).

Emma Preissman, Shayne Connolly, Mackenzie Miller and Gillian Lovett won the 4,000 distance medley relay (12:59.13). Crozier-Carole, Lin, Isabelle Moscola and Lauren Crino won the 4x100 shuttle hurdle relay (1:11.15). Emma Preissman, Lovett, Miller and Ava McDole won the 4x800 (10.13.50).

The Mustangs' Kalla Tocci-Rogers won the triple jump (32-10.25). Teammate Sienna Bodkin won the pole vault (9-0).

Vineland's Kimora Gray A'Maya Graves Mika Dunton Kamara Doyle won the Division III sprint medley relay (4:26.91). The Fighting Clan finished fourth in team scoring in Division III.

In Division II, Lower Cape May Regional was fifth among eight teams. Lower's Hannah Souder, Grace Robles-McCarthy, Julia Barnes and Jenna Hill were second in the 4,000 medley relay (16.23.36). Oakcrest's Saniyah Boynes was second in the long jump (15-6.50). The Caper Tigers' Hill, Victoria Barrnes, Souder and Ella Osmunden were third in the 4x1,600 relay (28:13.47).

Cherokee Fast Times

Pleasntville's Xander Roberts-Bogin won the boys 400 dash at the Cherokee Fast Times Meet at Cherokee High School. He won in 48.84. Teammate Isaiah Davenport won the high jump (6-6).

Egg Harbor Townships's Ryan Taylor won the boys 1,600 run (4:28.70). EHT's Amir Hamlin, Chase Mazur, Taylor and Christopher Manzo won the 4x800 relay (8:13.65). The Eagles' Ahmad Fogg placed second in the triple jump (44-04), and Chris Griffin was second in the javelin (150-02).

Oakcrest's Ryan Merlino won the pole vault (14-6). Teammate Micah Walker was second in the discus (153-8), and Corey Thomas was third in the boys 100 (10.96). The Falcons' Andrae Johnson, Cale Aiken, LaMarc Rex and Grant Tran placed third in the 4x800 relay (8:27.56).

On the girls side, ACIT's Amalinally Pemberton was second in the 400 dash (59.67). Teammate Shayna Schutz was third in the triple jump (34-03.50).

Moorestown Invitational

Hammonton's Aaron LaSasso, Aaron Mull, CJ Handy and Dom DeRose won the 4x400 relay at the 15th Moorestown Invitational at Moorestown High School. The Blue Devils won in 3:35.10. Christian Medina won the discus with a toss of 129.

The Blue Devils' Domenic Alber, Berto Barber, LaSasso and Mull were second in the 4x200 in 1:33.78. Elijah Church placed third in the javelin (131). Medina was third in the shot put (41).

Alber, Handy, Barber and Mull placed third in the 4x100 relay (44.64). Handy, LaSasso, DeRose and Fernando Flores were third in the sprint medley relay (44.64). Brandon Martinez, Jesus Flores, DeRose and Fernando Flores finished third in the 4x800 relay (8:49.40).