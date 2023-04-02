The Mainland Regional High School girls varsity-eight and junior-four crews were both winners Sunday at the third Manny Flick-Horvat Series Regatta on the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia. The Holy Spirit girls lightweight four also won.

There were two 1,500-meter heats in the girls varsity-eight division, and Mainland won heat B in 5 minutes, 15.53 seconds. The Mustangs crew consisted of stroke Gigi Molosso, Madison Naman, Maura Quinn, Mackenzie Gannon, Aixell Perez, Colbee Obermeyer, Leah Nirenberg, bow Lily Gramlich and coxswain Jillian Lynch. Atlantic City placed third in the race in 5:24.08.

Mount Saint Joseph won heat A of the category in 5:01.49, and Holy Spirit was second in 5:08.51. Both heats were six-boat races.

The Mainland girls junior four won heat B of its division in 6:16.53. The Mustangs lineup included stroke Marissa Carday, Julie Sarraiocco, Elliana Varnadore, bow Elaina Gebhard and coxswain Charlotte Weaver. Cedar Creek was third in the five-boat race in 6:36.85.

"Both (Mainland) crews maintained a low stroke rate and remained patient," Mustangs coach B.J. Fox said. "They both came from behind and walked through (other) crews."

The girls lightweight-four division had only one race, and Holy Spirit won it in 5:58.75. The Spartans crew was made up of stroke Caroline Spina, Grace Fishbein, Summer Stevenson, bow Melissa Ledwold and coxswain Giavanna Rynkiewicz. Absegami finished second in 6:09.61, and Vineland placed third in 6:37.04.

The Egg Harbor Township boys varsity eight was third in heat B of the category in 4:39.53. Christian Brothers Academy won the heat in 4:33.58.

The Holy Spirit girls junior eight placed second in heat A of the division in 5:38.94. Mainland was fourth in the five-boat race in 5:46.67. The girls novice-four division had one race, and Absegami was second in 6:28.72. The Atlantic City girls second eight was third in the category's one race in 5:37.87.

In heat C of boys junior eights, Vineland finished second in 5:18.97. EHT was second in the one boys novice-eight race in 5:38.38. Absegami finished third in heat A of boys junior fours in 5:22.46, and Atlantic City took third in heat C in 5:48.61. The Mainland boys freshman eight was second in heat A in 5:36.28.