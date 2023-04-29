The Mainland Regional High School girls track and field team won the George Rowland Relays Division III title for the second straight spring Saturday at Haddon Township High School.

The Mustangs won with 136 team points, and Hammonton finished third with 78. Cumberland Regional (53) and Absegami (40) were fourth and fifth, respectively. In Division II, Middle Township was third with 54 points.

Mainland's Paige Bonczek, Sienna Bodkin, Caitlyn Lin and McKenna Pontari won the DIII 4x400-meter relay in 52.39 seconds. Sienna Bodkin, Bonczek, Camryn DeMorat and Lin won the 4x200 (1:52.89). DeMorat, Isabelle Moscola, Emma Crozier-Carole and Lin won the 4x100 shuttle hurdle relay (1:12.30).

The Mustangs' Ava, Gillian Lovett, Emma Preissman and Mackenzie Miller won the 4x800 (10:08.93). Claudia Booth, Bonczek, DeMorat and Aryanna Perez won the 1,600 sprint medley relay (4:39.48). Booth, Shayne Connolly, Sophie Goldstein and Lovett won the distance medley relay (13:16.29).

Absegami's Megan Boddy, Radiyyah Reynolds, Makya Thomas and Samia Ghazaz won the 4x400 (4:21.98). Mainland's Natalie Higbee, Macie Brown, Isabelle Moscola and Emma Karver were second (4:40.85).

Cumberland Regional's Danajah Rainner, Kayla Burch, Amaya Smith and Jada Harris finished second in the 4x100 (54.18) and second in the 4x200 (1:55.87). Julia DiFilippantonio, Amy Hasher, Kimora Kelley and Burch finished second in the 1,600 sprint medley relay (3:18.12). Jamera Willis, Isabella Moscola, Burch and Talyah Hall were second in the 4x100 (1:18.23).

Mainland's McDole was third in the 400 hurdles (1:11.45).

In Division II, Middle Township's CeCe DiMauro, McKenzie Palek, Gracie Repici and Sofia Jurusz won the distance medley relay (13:52.39). Lower Cape May Regional's Hannah Souder, Viktoria Simonsen, Leslie Avila-Palacios and Viktoria Simonsen finished third (14:49.94).

The Caper Tigers' Ella Biersbach, Jasmine Black, Katrina Sharp and Jenna Hill won the 4x100 shuttle hurdle relay (1:25.51). Middle's Iyanna Bennett, DiMauro, Reagen Powell and Repici placed third in the 4x100 (57.01).

In the field events, Mainland's Kalla Tocci-Rogers won the DIII high jump with a 5-foot leap. She also placed first in the triple jump (33-08.25). The Mustangs' Sienna Bodkin and Lauren Crino placed first and second, respectively, in the pole vault. Mainland's Kassandra Bretones won the javelin (101-05). Hammonton's Juliana Dogostino (99-02) placed second, and teammate Emma Peretti was third (89-01).

The Blue Devils' Kiley Kozlowski won the long jump (16-04). Mainland's McKenna Pontari (15-11.75) placed second, and teammate Emma Crozier-Carole (15-0.00) was third. Peretti won the shot put (35-04.50), and teammate Mitra Sampson placed third (29-04). Peretti also won the discus (110-11), and Mainland's Sydney Booth finished third (75-05).

In Division II, Middle's Iyanna Bennett won the triple jump (34-02.75), and Cedar Creek's Alea Nelson placed second (30-08.25). The Panthers' Daniella Oliver won the discus (102-03), and teammate Paulina Rios finished second in the pole vault (8-00). Lower Cape May Regional's Simonsen finished second in the shot put (26-06).