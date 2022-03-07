Mainland girls win S.J. Group III championship

LINWOOD — Bella Mazur admitted the atmosphere of the South Jersey Group III girls basketball title game Monday was a bit much for her in the first half.

The Mainland Regional High School gym was packed. The fans were loud.

“It was really crowded,” the Mainland sophomore said. “Sometimes in these games, I get really emotional and hyped up. I knew I had to calm myself down.”

With the help of seniors Camryn Dirkes and Kaitlyn Boggs, Mazur did just that.

She and her teammates dominated the second half en route to a 53-24 win over Timber Creek. Mainland (28-2) will face Ewing in a state semifinal at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Deptford.

“Camryn and Kate really helped me,” Mazur said. “They said, ‘Bella, we need you in this third quarter.’”

Mazur scored 11 of her game-high 17 points in the second half. Mainland began the third quarter with a 15-0 run to build a 21-point lead.

Mazur started the stretch by driving the length of the court for a layup. She also made a 3-pointer and two more fast-break layups during the decisive run.

“I made sure I dialed in,” Mazur said. “We needed those easy layups. I made sure I wasn’t rushing. I just knew I had to get to the rim.”

The Mainland/Timber Creek matchup was one of the most anticipated of the state’s sectional title games Monday. Second-seeded Timber Creek (21-6) had won eight straight games and is ranked No. 8 in The Press Elite 11. Top-seeded Mainland is No. 2.

Mazur wasn’t the only Mustang to have a jittery first half. Mainland went 3 for 10 from the foul line and 1 for 9 from 3-point range in the first two quarters. Still, the Mustangs led by six at halftime.

Although Mainland struggled at times on offense, its defense was superb throughout the contest.

Dirkes guarded Timber Creek standout Amaya Burch. Sophomore Kasey Bretones hounded Timber Creek freshman Nal’La Bennett all over the court. Burch and Bennett were averaging a combined 36 points. The duo scored just 19 Monday.

“That’s just a matter of having two outstanding athletes in Cam and Kasey who believe in defense,” Mainland coach Scott Betson said. “Not many teams have two like we do. They’re long. They’re athletic, and they really like to play defense.”

The entire Mainland team looked as if it loved to play defense in the third and fourth quarters. The Mustangs allowed just one basket in the first 13 minutes of the second half.

“The third quarter was about energy on defense,” Betson said. “We turned them over and got up and down in transition.”

The Mustangs got contributions from each of their starters. Ava Mazur, Bella’s twin, finished with 10 rebounds and two steals. Boggs scored 12 and grabbed 12 rebounds. Dirkes contributed five rebounds and five assists.

The Mustangs posed for pictures with the South Jersey trophy afterward. It’s the program’s first sectional title since 2019. Dirkes started as a freshman point guard on that team.

“This is everything,” Dirkes said. “I wanted this so bad. I’m so happy, especially for the younger girls. I couldn’t be more happier for everyone.”

Dirkes also knows there’s more basketball to be played. Mainland won the state Group III title in 2019. Ewing advanced to Wednesday’s state semifinal with a 70-45 win over Colonia in the Central Jersey title game Monday.

“You celebrate today,” Dirkes said, “and then tomorrow you focus on the next game. We’ve done that all season long. I think we’ve done a very good job of doing that. I’m sure that’s what is going to be the case going into Wednesday.”

