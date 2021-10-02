Mainland girls volleyball improves to 5-0 with win over Lower Cape May: Roundup

The Mainland Regional High School girls volleyball team improved its record to 5-0 on Saturday with a 2-0 match win over v Lower Cape May Regional in Linwood.
The scores were 25-17, 25-16.
Alyssa Ferrante had six digs, four assists, and two kills for the Mustangs. Audra Sockriter had two kills, two digs, and three aces. Mariah Klinger led the way with service points with five.
Lower Cape May fell to (1-10).
Field hockey
Mainland 5, Vineland 1 (Friday): Julianna Medina scored twice in the first quarter, and Mainland (5-5-1) led 2-0 at halftime. Grace Bean, Eva Blanco and Emily Smith each scored once. Blanco, Sandi Smoger, and Elaina Dinofa each had an assist.
Lower Cape May Regional 3, Oakcrest 1 (Friday): Maddie Schiffbauer, Jessica Goodroe and Julia Gibson scored for visiting Lower (7-2). Jenna O’Neill, Maggie Boyle and Goodroe each had assists. Paige Aiken scored for Oakcrest (1-5-2).
GIRLS SOCCER
Ocean City 10, Pleasantville 0 (Friday): Summer Reimet and Joy Slimmer each had a hat trick for visiting Ocean City (7-0), which is ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11. Hope Slimmer had six assists and scored one goal. Naomi Nnewihe scored twice.
Thalia Rodriguez made 13 saves for Pleasantville (1-6).
Lower Cape May Regional 5, Cape May Tech 0 (Friday): Lexi Cremin scored a hat trick for the Caper Tigers. Isabella Lund added a goal and an assist. Sianna King scored once and Katie Suter, Doaa Mohamed, Isabella Arbelo Miranda and Joanna Bonney each had an assist. Kaia Ray made two saves for the shutout. Lower Cape May improved to 2-4.
Hailey Pinto made 25 saves for Cape May Tech (0-6).
