Mainland girls volleyball improves to 5-0 with win over Lower Cape May: Roundup

The Mainland Regional High School girls volleyball team improved its record to 5-0 on Saturday with a 2-0 match win over v Lower Cape May Regional in Linwood.

The scores were 25-17, 25-16.

Alyssa Ferrante had six digs, four assists, and two kills for the Mustangs. Audra Sockriter had two kills, two digs, and three aces. Mariah Klinger led the way with service points with five.

Lower Cape May fell to (1-10).

Field hockey

Mainland 5, Vineland 1 (Friday): Julianna Medina scored twice in the first quarter, and Mainland (5-5-1) led 2-0 at halftime. Grace Bean, Eva Blanco and Emily Smith each scored once. Blanco, Sandi Smoger, and Elaina Dinofa each had an assist.

Lower Cape May Regional 3, Oakcrest 1 (Friday): Maddie Schiffbauer, Jessica Goodroe and Julia Gibson scored for visiting Lower (7-2). Jenna O’Neill, Maggie Boyle and Goodroe each had assists. Paige Aiken scored for Oakcrest (1-5-2).

GIRLS SOCCER