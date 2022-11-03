Mainland girls volleyball advances to S.J. Group III final

The Mainland Regional High School girls volleyball team beat visiting Shawnee 2-0 on Thursday in a South Jersey Group III semifinal match. The Mustangs won with set scores of 25-23 and 25-14.

Mainland, the second seed and seventh in The Press Elite 11, improved to 18-4 on the season. Shawnee, the third seed and No. 8 in the Elite 11, dropped to 15-8.

The Mustangs meet the winner of Friday’s match between top-seeded Pinelands Regional and Toms River South on Tuesday for the South Jersey Group III championship.

Mainland’s Sydney Booth had five kills, eight service points and three aces, and Bella DeRichie had four kills, three digs, three service points and an ace. Sadie Kent contributed 10 assists, five service points and a dig, and Denver Obermeyer added three kills, five blocks and three aces. Caroline Moyer had three digs and Ava Jamison contributed a kill, a block and a dig.

Field hockey

South Jersey Group II quarterfinal

(1) Point Pleasant Borough 9, (9) Barnegat 0: Ryane Fisahn scored the three goals and had two assists for the host and top-seeded Panthers (20-1-1) in the quarterfinal game, and Shayne Lada had three goals. Codi Damerau added two goals and Camryn Johnson scored once. Anna Doblovosky made one save for the shutout. Emalie Menegus made 24 saves for Barnegat (12-4-1).

Point Pleasant Borough will host fifth-seeded Robbinsville on Monday in a South Jersey Group II semifinal game. Robbinsville edged 13th-seeded Haddon Heights 6-5 on Thursday in its quarterfinal game.

Boys soccer

Tri-State Christian Athletic Conference semifinal

Atlantic Christian 4, Pilgrim Academy 3: James Papanikolaou scored two goals for host Atlantic Christian (13-6) in the conference tournament semifinal game. Manny Johnson and David O’Donnell added a goal apiece. Tommy Ellison had two assists, and Chase Leach and Manny Johnson each had one. Jake DeNick made six saves for the win.

Atlantic Christian will play the winner between Kings Christian and Gloucester Christian for the Tri-State Christian Athletic Conference championship at 3 p.m. Saturday at Cairn University in Langhorne Manor, Bucks County, Pennsylvania.