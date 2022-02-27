 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GIRLS SWIMMING

Mainland girls to meet Summit for state swimming title

South Jersey girls swim championship meet

Mainland's wins over Cherry West at South Jersey girls swim championship meet at Gloucester County Institute of Technology Wednesday Feb 16, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

The Mainland Regional High School girls swimming team will try to win the program’s first state championship Sunday.

The Mustangs (12-1), ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11, will meet Summit (12-1) for the state Group B title at 5:30 p.m. at Gloucester County Institute of Technology in Deptford Township.

Mainland, the South Jersey champion and second-seeded among the four sectional winners, beat third-seeded Manasquan 91-79 on Wednesday in a state semifinal meet. Top-seeded Summit, the North II champion, defeated fourth-seeded Northern Highlands 103-67 in its semifinal.

“Our girls are excited for the opportunity,” Mainland coach Mike Schiavo said. “Summit is a very talented team. Our team is feeling good and smiling and ready to swim fast.”

Mainland’s lone loss was to Vineland, 90-80 on Jan. 21. Summit lost to Westfield 98-72 on Jan. 26.

Both teams have several good scorers. The Hilltoppers, of Summit in Union County, feature freestyler Dagny Donaldson, breaststroker Natalie Dripchak and freshman sprinter Sidney Arcella. Other key swimmers include Molly Fagan, Cecelia Webb, Grace Collins and Caitlin Fagan.

Mainland’s Jordyn Ricciotti and Alivia Wainwright each had two individual wins against Manasquan, and Summer Cassidy had one. The Mustangs 400 freestyle relay team of Laci Denn, Monica Iordanov, Wainwright and Ricciotti clinched the meet with a win in the final race.

Other Mainland swimmers include Claudia Booth, Emma Barnhart, Sophie Sherwood, Samantha Camey, Alexandra Batty, Shannon Sharkey, Aixell Perez and Ella Culmone.

