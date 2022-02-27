Mainland girls to meet Summit for state swimming title

The Mainland Regional High School girls swimming team will try to win the program’s first state championship Sunday.
The Mustangs (12-1), ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11, will meet Summit (12-1) for the state Group B title at 5:30 p.m. at Gloucester County Institute of Technology in Deptford Township.
Mainland, the South Jersey champion and second-seeded among the four sectional winners, beat third-seeded Manasquan 91-79 on Wednesday in a state semifinal meet. Top-seeded Summit, the North II champion, defeated fourth-seeded Northern Highlands 103-67 in its semifinal.
“Our girls are excited for the opportunity,” Mainland coach Mike Schiavo said. “Summit is a very talented team. Our team is feeling good and smiling and ready to swim fast.”
Mainland’s lone loss was to Vineland, 90-80 on Jan. 21. Summit lost to Westfield 98-72 on Jan. 26.
Both teams have several good scorers. The Hilltoppers, of Summit in Union County, feature freestyler Dagny Donaldson, breaststroker Natalie Dripchak and freshman sprinter Sidney Arcella. Other key swimmers include Molly Fagan, Cecelia Webb, Grace Collins and Caitlin Fagan.
Mainland’s Jordyn Ricciotti and Alivia Wainwright each had two individual wins against Manasquan, and Summer Cassidy had one. The Mustangs 400 freestyle relay team of Laci Denn, Monica Iordanov, Wainwright and Ricciotti clinched the meet with a win in the final race.
Other Mainland swimmers include Claudia Booth, Emma Barnhart, Sophie Sherwood, Samantha Camey, Alexandra Batty, Shannon Sharkey, Aixell Perez and Ella Culmone.
South Jersey girls swim championship meet
Mainland's wins over Cherry West at South Jersey girls swim championship meet at Gloucester County Institute of Technology Wednesday Feb 16, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
South Jersey girls swim championship meet
Mainland's wins over Cherry West at South Jersey girls swim championship meet at Gloucester County Institute of Technology Wednesday Feb 16, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
South Jersey girls swim championship meet
Mainland's wins over Cherry West at South Jersey girls swim championship meet at Gloucester County Institute of Technology Wednesday Feb 16, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
South Jersey girls swim championship meet
Mainland's wins over Cherry West at South Jersey girls swim championship meet at Gloucester County Institute of Technology Wednesday Feb 16, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
South Jersey girls swim championship meet
Mainland's wins over Cherry West at South Jersey girls swim championship meet at Gloucester County Institute of Technology Wednesday Feb 16, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
South Jersey girls swim championship meet
Mainland's wins over Cherry West at South Jersey girls swim championship meet at Gloucester County Institute of Technology Wednesday Feb 16, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
South Jersey girls swim championship meet
Mainland's wins over Cherry West at South Jersey girls swim championship meet at Gloucester County Institute of Technology Wednesday Feb 16, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
South Jersey girls swim championship meet
Mainland's wins over Cherry West at South Jersey girls swim championship meet at Gloucester County Institute of Technology Wednesday Feb 16, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
South Jersey girls swim championship meet
Mainland's wins over Cherry West at South Jersey girls swim championship meet at Gloucester County Institute of Technology Wednesday Feb 16, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
South Jersey girls swim championship meet
Mainland's wins over Cherry West at South Jersey girls swim championship meet at Gloucester County Institute of Technology Wednesday Feb 16, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
South Jersey girls swim championship meet
Mainland's wins over Cherry West at South Jersey girls swim championship meet at Gloucester County Institute of Technology Wednesday Feb 16, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Main swim photo for B3
The Mainland Regional girls swimming team celebrates its win over Cherry West for the South Jersey Group B championship Wednesday.
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
South Jersey girls swim championship meet
Mainland's wins over Cherry West at South Jersey girls swim championship meet at Gloucester County Institute of Technology Wednesday Feb 16, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
South Jersey girls swim championship meet
Mainland's wins over Cherry West at South Jersey girls swim championship meet at Gloucester County Institute of Technology Wednesday Feb 16, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
South Jersey girls swim championship meet
Mainland's wins over Cherry West at South Jersey girls swim championship meet at Gloucester County Institute of Technology Wednesday Feb 16, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
South Jersey girls swim championship meet
Mainland's wins over Cherry West at South Jersey girls swim championship meet at Gloucester County Institute of Technology Wednesday Feb 16, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
South Jersey girls swim championship meet
Mainland's wins over Cherry West at South Jersey girls swim championship meet at Gloucester County Institute of Technology Wednesday Feb 16, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
South Jersey girls swim championship meet
Mainland's wins over Cherry West at South Jersey girls swim championship meet at Gloucester County Institute of Technology Wednesday Feb 16, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
South Jersey girls swim championship meet
Mainland's wins over Cherry West at South Jersey girls swim championship meet at Gloucester County Institute of Technology Wednesday Feb 16, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
South Jersey girls swim championship meet
Mainland's wins over Cherry West at South Jersey girls swim championship meet at Gloucester County Institute of Technology Wednesday Feb 16, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
South Jersey girls swim championship meet
Mainland's wins over Cherry West at South Jersey girls swim championship meet at Gloucester County Institute of Technology Wednesday Feb 16, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
South Jersey girls swim championship meet
Mainland's wins over Cherry West at South Jersey girls swim championship meet at Gloucester County Institute of Technology Wednesday Feb 16, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
South Jersey girls swim championship meet
The Mainland Regional High School girls swim team celebrates after defeating Cherry Hill West to win the South Jersey Public B championship Wednesday at Gloucester County Institute of Technology.
Edward Lea photos, Staff Photographer
South Jersey girls swim championship meet
Mainland's wins over Cherry West at South Jersey girls swim championship meet at Gloucester County Institute of Technology Wednesday Feb 16, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
South Jersey girls swim championship meet
Mainland's wins over Cherry West at South Jersey girls swim championship meet at Gloucester County Institute of Technology Wednesday Feb 16, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
South Jersey girls swim championship meet
Mainland’s wins over Cherry West at South Jersey girls swim championship meet at Gloucester County Institute of Technology Wednesday Feb 16, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
South Jersey girls swim championship meet
Mainland's wins over Cherry West at South Jersey girls swim championship meet at Gloucester County Institute of Technology Wednesday Feb 16, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
South Jersey girls swim championship meet
Mainland's wins over Cherry West at South Jersey girls swim championship meet at Gloucester County Institute of Technology Wednesday Feb 16, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
South Jersey girls swim championship meet
Mainland's Monica Iordanov places first in 200 Freestyle against Cherry West at South Jersey girls swim championship meet at Gloucester County Institute of Technology Wednesday Feb 16, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
South Jersey girls swim championship meet
Mainland's Monica Iordanov places first in 200 Freestyle against Cherry West at South Jersey girls swim championship meet at Gloucester County Institute of Technology Wednesday Feb 16, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
South Jersey girls swim championship meet
Mainland's Jordyn Ricciotti places first in 200 IM against Cherry West at South Jersey girls swim championship meet at Gloucester County Institute of Technology Wednesday Feb 16, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
South Jersey girls swim championship meet
Mainland’s Jordyn Ricciotti places first in the 200 individual medley against Cherry Hill on Wednesday in the South Jersey Public B final.
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
South Jersey girls swim championship meet
Mainland's Alivia Wainwright places first in 50 free against Cherry West at South Jersey girls swim championship meet at Gloucester County Institute of Technology Wednesday Feb 16, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
South Jersey girls swim championship meet
Mainland’s Alivia Wainwright places first in the 100 butterfly against Cherry Hill West.
South Jersey girls swim championship meet
Mainland's Alivia Wainwright places first in 100 Butterfly against Cherry West at South Jersey girls swim championship meet at Gloucester County Institute of Technology Wednesday Feb 16, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
South Jersey girls swim championship meet
Mainland's Monica Iordanov places first in 100 freestyle against Cherry West at South Jersey girls swim championship meet at Gloucester County Institute of Technology Wednesday Feb 16, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
South Jersey girls swim championship meet
Mainland's Monica Iordanov places first in 100 freestyle against Cherry West at South Jersey girls swim championship meet at Gloucester County Institute of Technology Wednesday Feb 16, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
