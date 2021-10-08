Mainland girls tennis reaches S.J. Group III final: Late Thursday roundup

The Mainland Regional High School girls tennis team beat host Clearview Regional 4-1 in a South Jersey Group III semifinal match Thursday in Mullica Hill.
Khushi Thakkar won in straight sets for the Mustangs in first singles, and Christina Htay won in three sets in the third singles match.
Mainland's Maddie Dennis and Samantha Goldberg won in three sets in first doubles, and Anna Geubtner and Elizabeth Ong won in straight sets in the second doubles match.
Mainland (13-1), the No. 3 seed, will play at top-seeded Moorestown on Tuesday for the sectional championship. Moorestown beat No. 4 Ocean City 4-1 in the other semifinal. Clearview (14-2) was the second seed.
GIRLS SOCCER
Middle Township 3, Holy Spirit 2: Eva Dimitrov scored once and had one assist for unbeaten Middle (11-0). Sophia Sgrignioli and Ciara Dimauro each scored once, and Gracie Repici recorded an assist. Brianna Robinson made 10 saves. Holy Spirit dropped to 5-2.
ACIT 3, Pennsauken Tech 2: Sheily Fugon-Acosta scored twice for ACIT (2-10). Gabriella Cotto scored once. Melanie Perez added an assist. Sydney Prince made 10 saves. Jannah Jalosjos scored and added an assist for Pennsauken Tech (1-6).
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Absegami 2, Our Lady of Mercy Academy 0: Deesha Chokshi had 13 assists and three digs for the host Braves (11-2). Ayana Crandell and Jackie Fortis each had seven kills. Fortis also had seven aces. Ava Barrasso had eight assists for Our Lady of Mercy (6-5).
Cedar Creek 2, Lower Cape May 0: Creek won 25-23, 25-23. Serena Patel had 20 assists in the win. Lily Mathis had 15 digs and Tiernan James had 14 service points. Madison Mahieu had seven kills, three digs and three service points. Cedar Creek improved to 9-5. Lower Cape May fell to 2-12.
No. 5 Southern Regional 2, Brick Memorial 0: Molly Regulski had 11 assists for the host Rams (11-6), and Brianna Otto had 11 service points and five digs. Corinne Hughes added seven service points, four digs, and two blocks. Brick Memorial dropped to 6-5.
ACIT 2, Pleasantville 1: ACIT (3-9) won 21-25, 25-15, 25-22. For Pleasantville (5-3), Faith Gracia led with 25 assists to go with six service points. Jayla Trice added 17 kills, five digs and five service points. Ashley Barohona finished with eight kills, six service points and three aces.
FIELD HOCKEY
Lower Cape May Regional 3, Buena Regional 0: Maggie Boyle, Julia Gibson and Jessica Goodroe each scored for the host Caper Tigers (10-2). Alyssa Lemon had two assists, and Sabrina Faulkner had one. Jamirah Roberts had 25 saves for Buena (1-10).
BOYS SOCCER
Lower Cape May 7, Wildwood Catholic 0: Troy Genaro scored a hat trick for the Caper Tigers. Miguel Valencia and Andrew Weber each had one goal and one assist. Taj Turner and Deron Azile both scored once. Lower improved to 6-3-2. Jack Cavenas had 13 stops for visiting Wildwood Catholic (1-6).
