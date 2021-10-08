 Skip to main content
Mainland girls tennis reaches S.J. Group III final: Late Thursday roundup
Mainland girls tennis reaches S.J. Group III final: Late Thursday roundup

The Mainland Regional High School girls tennis team beat host Clearview Regional 4-1 in a South Jersey Group III semifinal match Thursday in Mullica Hill.

Khushi Thakkar won in straight sets for the Mustangs in first singles, and Christina Htay won in three sets in the third singles match.

Mainland's Maddie Dennis and Samantha Goldberg won in three sets in first doubles, and Anna Geubtner and Elizabeth Ong won in straight sets in the second doubles match.

Mainland (13-1), the No. 3 seed, will play at top-seeded Moorestown on Tuesday for the sectional championship. Moorestown beat No. 4 Ocean City 4-1 in the other semifinal. Clearview (14-2) was the second seed.

GIRLS SOCCER

Middle Township 3, Holy Spirit 2: Eva Dimitrov scored once and had one assist for unbeaten Middle (11-0). Sophia Sgrignioli and Ciara Dimauro each scored once, and Gracie Repici recorded an assist. Brianna Robinson made 10 saves. Holy Spirit dropped to 5-2.

ACIT 3, Pennsauken Tech 2: Sheily Fugon-Acosta scored twice for ACIT (2-10). Gabriella Cotto scored once. Melanie Perez added an assist. Sydney Prince made 10 saves. Jannah Jalosjos scored and added an assist for Pennsauken Tech (1-6).

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Absegami 2, Our Lady of Mercy Academy 0: Deesha Chokshi had 13 assists and three digs for the host Braves (11-2). Ayana Crandell and Jackie Fortis each had seven kills. Fortis also had seven aces. Ava Barrasso had eight assists for Our Lady of Mercy (6-5).

Cedar Creek 2, Lower Cape May 0: Creek won 25-23, 25-23. Serena Patel had 20 assists in the win. Lily Mathis had 15 digs and Tiernan James had 14 service points. Madison Mahieu had seven kills, three digs and three service points. Cedar Creek improved to 9-5. Lower Cape May fell to 2-12.

No. 5 Southern Regional 2, Brick Memorial 0: Molly Regulski had 11 assists for the host Rams (11-6), and Brianna Otto had 11 service points and five digs. Corinne Hughes added seven service points, four digs, and two blocks. Brick Memorial dropped to 6-5.

ACIT 2, Pleasantville 1: ACIT (3-9) won 21-25, 25-15, 25-22. For Pleasantville (5-3), Faith Gracia led with 25 assists to go with six service points. Jayla Trice added 17 kills, five digs and five service points. Ashley Barohona finished with eight kills, six service points and three aces.

FIELD HOCKEY

Lower Cape May Regional 3, Buena Regional 0: Maggie Boyle, Julia Gibson and Jessica Goodroe each scored for the host Caper Tigers (10-2). Alyssa Lemon had two assists, and Sabrina Faulkner had one. Jamirah Roberts had 25 saves for Buena (1-10).

BOYS SOCCER

Lower Cape May 7, Wildwood Catholic 0: Troy Genaro scored a hat trick for the Caper Tigers. Miguel Valencia and Andrew Weber each had one goal and one assist. Taj Turner and Deron Azile both scored once. Lower improved to 6-3-2. Jack Cavenas had 13 stops for visiting Wildwood Catholic (1-6).

S.J. Group III semifinals

(3) Mainland Regional 4, (2) Clearview Regional 1

Singles-Khushi Thakkar M d. Carlee Cristella 6-2, 6-2; Sarah Crawford C d. Hannah Carson 6-2, 7-6 (7-3); Christina Htay M d. Emily Miscioscia 6-0, 6-7 (3-7), 6-3.

Doubles-Maddie Dennis-Samantha Goldberg M d. Brooke McGuigan-Megan McLoughlin 4-6, 6-3, 6-1; Anna Geubtner-Elizabeth Ong M d. McKenzie McDowell-Noelle Gregg 6-0, 6-3.

Records-Mainland 13-1; Clearview 14-2.

(1) Moorestown 4, (4) Ocean City 1

Singles-Lia Streibich M d. Alexis Allegretto 6-0, 6-2; Catherine Stempin OC d. Kaitlyn Burkhart 6-2, 3-6, (10-5); Erica Zhang M d. Charis Holmes 6-2, 6-2.

Doubles-Laura Sullivan-Charlotte Morrison M d. Noelle Graham-Ciera Howard 6-1, 6-1; Priya Panganamamula-Isabella Moccia M d. Paige Brown-Taylor Pontari 7-5, 3-6, 1-0 (14-12).

Records-Moorestown 16-5; Ocean City 13-5.

Regular season

Oakcrest 3, Middle Twp. 2

Singles: Sydney Groen O d. Sarina Wen 6-2, 6-2; Emma Robinson O d. Serenity Carlos 6-0, 6-2; Cece Capone O d. Sophia Zheng 6-3, 6-4

Doubles: Lily Zuzulock-Rylee McFadden Mt d. Hannah Derringe-Michaela Hearn 6-1, 6-2; Sophia Elliott-Isabella Pasciucco M d. Samantha McDow-Bindiya Dave 6-2, 6-2

Records: Oakcrest 7-6; Middle 6-9.

Buena Reg. 3, Wildwood Catholic 2

Singles: Trina Frey WC d. Cassidy Gerstle 6-0, 6-0; Veronica Butler B d. Joanna McShaffy 6-3, 4-6, 10-8; Jamie Bogle WC d. Louise Schevchenko 6-0, 6-0

Doubles: Gianna Balestriere-Gianna Janesura WC won by forfeit; Elle Marple-Valeria Pinedo B d. Gabriella Ballasteria-Daniela Cruz 7-5, 6-2

Records: Wildwood Catholic 3-6; Buena 0-14

Egg Harbor Twp. 4, Millville 1

Singles: Jamie Theophall E d. Emily Bishop 6-1, 6-2; Arielis Martinez M d. Lauren Theophall 6-2, 6-2; Tiffany Tran E d. Cheyanna Snyder 6-1, 6-3

Doubles: Emma Lynch-Payton Colbert E d. LaTonya Johnson-Kassidy McLoone 6-0, 6-1; Ema Cadacio-Leona Lam E d. Sarah Armington-Brianna Miller 6-2, 6-1

Records: EHT 11-3; M 5-12

