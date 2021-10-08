Mainland girls tennis reaches S.J. Group III final: Late Thursday roundup

Absegami 2, Our Lady of Mercy Academy 0: Deesha Chokshi had 13 assists and three digs for the host Braves (11-2). Ayana Crandell and Jackie Fortis each had seven kills. Fortis also had seven aces. Ava Barrasso had eight assists for Our Lady of Mercy (6-5).

Cedar Creek 2, Lower Cape May 0: Creek won 25-23, 25-23. Serena Patel had 20 assists in the win. Lily Mathis had 15 digs and Tiernan James had 14 service points. Madison Mahieu had seven kills, three digs and three service points. Cedar Creek improved to 9-5. Lower Cape May fell to 2-12.

No. 5 Southern Regional 2, Brick Memorial 0: Molly Regulski had 11 assists for the host Rams (11-6), and Brianna Otto had 11 service points and five digs. Corinne Hughes added seven service points, four digs, and two blocks. Brick Memorial dropped to 6-5.

ACIT 2, Pleasantville 1: ACIT (3-9) won 21-25, 25-15, 25-22. For Pleasantville (5-3), Faith Gracia led with 25 assists to go with six service points. Jayla Trice added 17 kills, five digs and five service points. Ashley Barohona finished with eight kills, six service points and three aces.

FIELD HOCKEY