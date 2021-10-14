Mainland girls tennis loses 3-2 in state Group III semifinal

The Mainland Regional High School girls tennis team, the South Jersey Group III champion, lost to Scotch Plains-Fanwood, the North Jersey II champion, 3-2 in a Group III state semifinal match on Thursday at Mercer County Park.
Scotch Plains-Fanwood won the state title later in the day with a 4-1 victory over Tenafly.
Mainland (16-2) swept the doubles matches against Scotch Plains-Fanwood (13-2). Maddie Dennis and Samantha Goldberg won in first doubles over Nikita Sahasrabudha and Samantha Edelman when SP-F retired because one of its players showed signs of heat exhaustion. Mainland was leading that match 6-1, 3-2.
Mainland's Anna Geubter and Elizabeth Ong won 6-0, 7-6 (7-0) over SP-F's Jion Shim and Ellora Majumbar.
The Raiders won the three singles matches. Anna Szczuka beat Khushi Thakkar 6-0, 6-1 in first singles. Diya Nainwal defeated Hannah Carson 6-0, 6-0 in second singles. Diti Nainwal beat Christina Htay 6-1, 6-1 in third singles.
"It's the fifth time that we've been there (at the state semifinals) since I've been coaching, and it's the best we've ever done in that time," Mainland coach Kathy Yohe said. "The girls all played well and I'm very proud of them, as always. Our doubles teams played really well. Our singles matches were well-contested too."
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
