The Mainland Regional High School girls swimming team beat Moorestown 91-79 Tuesday in a South Jersey Public B semifinal meet in Linwood.

Mainland's Alivia Wainwright won the 50- and 100-meter freestyle events and anchored both winning freestyle relay teams.

Mainland, the defending S.J. B champion, is ranked third in The Press Elite 11, and Moorestown is ninth.

Laci Denn took the 100 butterfly and was on both winning relay teams. Claudia Booth had also two relay wins.

The second-seeded Mustangs (9-1) will meet the winner between top-seeded Shawnee and No. 4 Cherry Hill West on Thursday in the S.J. Public B championship meet at Gloucester County Institute of Technology.

Moorestown, which took first place in six races, including the first three, dropped to 7-5. Maddie Waggoner won the 200 and 400 freestyle events for the Quakers.

South Jersey Public A semifinal

(3) Egg Harbor Township 90, (2) Cherokee 80: EHT rallied to win by taking first place in the last three events. Katie Carlos won the 100-yard backstroke for the Eagles (6-2), and winner Rhylee Cornell led a sweep in the 100 breaststroke. Sisters Denise and Rachel Yushan finished second and third, respectively. EHT's Julia Latham, Sydney Moore, Summer DeWitt and Carlos took the 400 freestyle relay.

EHT will meet the Cherry Hill East-Vineland winner in the S.J. Public A title meet Thursday at GCIT.

Cherokee (6-5) won seven races in a row in the middle of the meet.

Girls basketball

From Monday

Millville 51, Oakcrest 13: Brianee Edwards led host Millville (6-16) with 21 points, and Brooke Joslin had 13. Camyre Allen scored eight, Emma Magines four and Cameron Price three. For the Falcons (0-16), Aminah Mullins scored eight, and Gabriella Dittus had three.

St. Joseph Academy 56, LEAP Academy 34: Erica Paranzino scored 29 for the visiting Wildcats (9-10). Shyla McLean and Cassidy Perri contributed 14 and 11, respectively. St. Joseph led 33-22 after 24 minutes and pulled away in the fourth quarter. For LEAP Academy (5-16), Jermyra Bowman-Bethea scored 13, and Ashriel Young had 13.

Point Pleasant Borough 51, Lacey Township 27: Vanessa Haas led Borough with 13 points, Emily Ehrmann nine and Gabrielle Mellett eight for the winners. Riley Mahan scored 20 for Lacey (4-21).