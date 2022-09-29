Mainland girls soccer wins 4th straight game: Late Wednesday roundup

Ava Tenaglia and Savannah Jones each scored a goal to lead the Mainland Regional High School girls soccer team to a 2-0 victory over Egg Harbor Township in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game Wednesday.

Emily Paytas and Emma Preissman each added an assist for the Mustangs (5-3-1). Genevieve Morrison made four saves. With the win, Mainland is 4-0-1 in its last five games, including four straight victories.

Abigail Lyon made 10 saves for the Eagles (3-7).

Millville 2, Vineland 2 2OT: Jessie Donnelly and Madison Kenyon scored for the Fighting Clan (3-3-1), who led 2-1 at halftime. Sadie Drozdowski scored in the second half for the Thunderbolts (3-2-2) to force overtime. Taylar Knoop also scored, and Cali Sloan added an assist. Gabby Wheatly made six saves.

Our Lady of Mercy 3, Absegami 1: Drew Coyle, Mia Bongiorno and Addison Mello each scored for the Villagers (5-3-1). Carley Volkmann added two assists. Alison Tribulas had one assist. Elizabeth Giamboy made 10 saves. The Braves fell to 3-3.

Middle Twp. 3, Lower Cape May Reg. 1: McKenna Gregory, Eva DiMitrov and Kate Grier each scored for the Panthers (6-2). Gregory added an assist. Angelina Lorenzo made three saves. Julia Deignan scored off an assist from Kaia Ray for the Caper Tigers (4-4). Kiara Soto made 13 saves.

Cedar Creek 7, Bridgeton 1: Corinne Morgan scored five for the Pirates (7-2). Tiffany Fabian and Natalie Eifert each scored once. Bianca Fuentes had an assist. Olivia Vanelli made 21 saves. Adelina Wilks scored for the Bulldogs (3-5). Emily Perez made 27 saves.

No. 3 Ocean City 8, ACIT 0: Emily Benson and Zoey Lappin each scored twice. Coryn McDonnell and Mckenna Chisholm each had a goal and an assist. Ashley Rhodes and Gabby Cupit each scored once. Naomi Nnewihe, Makenzie Fortna, Natalie Hope and Benson each had an assist. Goalies Tori Vliet and Anna McCabe each did not make a save in the shutout. The Red Raiders (7-0-1) are No. 3 in The Press Elite 11. ACIT fell to 1-8.

Boys soccer

Millville 1, Vineland 1 2OT: Ethan Spinnato scored for the Fighting Clan (1-5-1). Tristan DeLeon made 10 saves. Shaun McCarthy scored off an assist from Owen Gilson for the Thunderbolts (4-2-1). Matthew Sooy made seven saves.

No. 1 St. Augustine 1, ACIT 0: Alex Clark scored off an assist from Ryan Wieand for the Hermits (7-1-1), who is the top-ranked team in The Elite 11. Mason Taylor made three saves. Erik Perez made 17 saves for the Red Hawks (2-4-1).

Oakcrest 1, Absegami 0: Jack O’Brien scored off an assist from Clayton Husta in the 13th minute for the Falcons (5-1-3). The Braves fell to 0-8.

No. 8 Egg Harbor Twp. 4, Bridgeton 0: Gilmer Mendoza and Nate Biersbach each scored twice for the Eagles (7-2). Julianny Bados and Lucas Cross each had an assist. Kevin Le made two saves. The Bulldogs fell to 0-7-1. EHT is No. 8 in The Elite 11.

Field hockey

No. 11 Egg Harbor Twp. 2, Collingswood 1: Jenna Gray scored twice for the Eagles (6-3). Kara Wilson and Olivia Desher each had an assist. Semra Alabarda made 11 saves. EHT trailed 1-0 after the first quarter. Peyton Ryan scored for Collingswood (6-3).

Southern Reg. 9, Toms River East 0: Leigha Clapp scored twice and added an assist for the Rams (6-4). Jessica Bruther had three assists and one goal. Avery DiPietro and Avery Smith each had an assist and a goal. Emme Beck, Olivia Davis, Kate Saxon and Jenna Sarnoski each scored once. Paige Currid and Laina Foster each had an assist. Katie Skokan made three saves.

Josephine Mckenna made 14 saves for Toms River East (0-6).

Delsea Reg. 2, Cumberland Reg. 1: Gabriella Szwed and Jade Kelly scored for the Crusaders (7-1). Jordyn Rosenberg made one save Jackie Villalpando scored off an assist from Cadence Conti for the Colts (3-4). Katelyn Edminster made 10 saves.

Barnegat 3, Pinelands Reg. 0: Alyson Sojak scored twice for the Bengals (6-2-1). Camryn White added one goal. Emilia Ercolino, Jayna Greenblatt and Patience Mares each had an assist. Emalie Menegus made 11 saves. Emma Kohler made 29 for Pinelands (3-4).

Girls volleyball

Lower Cape May Reg. 2, Middle Twp. 0: The Caper Tigers (5-5) won by set scores of 25-14, 25-7. The Panthers fell to 0-7. No further information was available.

No. 4 Pinelands Reg. 2, ACIT 0: The Wildcats (6-1) won by set scores of 25-15, 25-17. Molly Quigley-Sanborn had 18 assists, three digs and two service points. Olivia Benson added 13 kills, six digs, four service points and two aces. Madison Houseworth finished with 11 service points, six aces and six digs. Eva Pollak also had six digs.