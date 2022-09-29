 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP | LATE WEDNESDAY

Mainland girls soccer wins 4th straight game: Late Wednesday roundup

Ava Tenaglia and Savannah Jones each scored a goal to lead the Mainland Regional High School girls soccer team to a 2-0 victory over Egg Harbor Township in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game Wednesday.

Emily Paytas and Emma Preissman each added an assist for the Mustangs (5-3-1). Genevieve Morrison made four saves. With the win, Mainland is 4-0-1 in its last five games, including four straight victories. 

Abigail Lyon made 10 saves for the Eagles (3-7).

Millville 2, Vineland 2 2OT: Jessie Donnelly and Madison Kenyon scored for the Fighting Clan (3-3-1), who led 2-1 at halftime. Sadie Drozdowski scored in the second half for the Thunderbolts (3-2-2) to force overtime. Taylar Knoop also scored, and Cali Sloan added an assist. Gabby Wheatly made six saves.

Our Lady of Mercy 3, Absegami 1: Drew Coyle, Mia Bongiorno and Addison Mello each scored for the Villagers (5-3-1). Carley Volkmann added two assists. Alison Tribulas had one assist. Elizabeth Giamboy made 10 saves. The Braves fell to 3-3.

Middle Twp. 3, Lower Cape May Reg. 1: McKenna Gregory, Eva DiMitrov and Kate Grier each scored for the Panthers (6-2). Gregory added an assist. Angelina Lorenzo made three saves. Julia Deignan scored off an assist from Kaia Ray for the Caper Tigers (4-4). Kiara Soto made 13 saves.

Cedar Creek 7, Bridgeton 1: Corinne Morgan scored five for the Pirates (7-2). Tiffany Fabian and Natalie Eifert each scored once. Bianca Fuentes had an assist. Olivia Vanelli made 21 saves. Adelina Wilks scored for the Bulldogs (3-5). Emily Perez made 27 saves.

No. 3 Ocean City 8, ACIT 0: Emily Benson and Zoey Lappin each scored twice. Coryn McDonnell and Mckenna Chisholm each had a goal and an assist. Ashley Rhodes and Gabby Cupit each scored once. Naomi Nnewihe, Makenzie Fortna, Natalie Hope and Benson each had an assist. Goalies Tori Vliet and Anna McCabe each did not make a save in the shutout. The Red Raiders (7-0-1) are No. 3 in The Press Elite 11. ACIT fell to 1-8.

Boys soccer

Millville 1, Vineland 1 2OT: Ethan Spinnato scored for the Fighting Clan (1-5-1). Tristan DeLeon made 10 saves. Shaun McCarthy scored off an assist from Owen Gilson for the Thunderbolts (4-2-1). Matthew Sooy made seven saves.

No. 1 St. Augustine 1, ACIT 0: Alex Clark scored off an assist from Ryan Wieand for the Hermits (7-1-1), who is the top-ranked team in The Elite 11. Mason Taylor made three saves. Erik Perez made 17 saves for the Red Hawks (2-4-1).

Oakcrest 1, Absegami 0: Jack O’Brien scored off an assist from Clayton Husta in the 13th minute for the Falcons (5-1-3). The Braves fell to 0-8.

No. 8 Egg Harbor Twp. 4, Bridgeton 0: Gilmer Mendoza and Nate Biersbach each scored twice for the Eagles (7-2). Julianny Bados and Lucas Cross each had an assist. Kevin Le made two saves. The Bulldogs fell to 0-7-1. EHT is No. 8 in The Elite 11. 

Field hockey

No. 11 Egg Harbor Twp. 2, Collingswood 1: Jenna Gray scored twice for the Eagles (6-3). Kara Wilson and Olivia Desher each had an assist. Semra Alabarda made 11 saves. EHT trailed 1-0 after the first quarter. Peyton Ryan scored for Collingswood (6-3).

Southern Reg. 9, Toms River East 0: Leigha Clapp scored twice and added an assist for the Rams (6-4). Jessica Bruther had three assists and one goal. Avery DiPietro and Avery Smith each had an assist and a goal. Emme Beck, Olivia Davis, Kate Saxon and Jenna Sarnoski each scored once. Paige Currid and Laina Foster each had an assist. Katie Skokan made three saves.

Josephine Mckenna made 14 saves for Toms River East (0-6).

Delsea Reg. 2, Cumberland Reg. 1: Gabriella Szwed and Jade Kelly scored for the Crusaders (7-1). Jordyn Rosenberg made one save Jackie Villalpando scored off an assist from Cadence Conti for the Colts (3-4). Katelyn Edminster made 10 saves.

Barnegat 3, Pinelands Reg. 0: Alyson Sojak scored twice for the Bengals (6-2-1). Camryn White added one goal. Emilia Ercolino, Jayna Greenblatt and Patience Mares each had an assist. Emalie Menegus made 11 saves. Emma Kohler made 29 for Pinelands (3-4).

Girls volleyball

Lower Cape May Reg. 2, Middle Twp. 0: The Caper Tigers (5-5) won by set scores of 25-14, 25-7. The Panthers fell to 0-7. No further information was available.

No. 4 Pinelands Reg. 2, ACIT 0: The Wildcats (6-1) won by set scores of 25-15, 25-17. Molly Quigley-Sanborn had 18 assists, three digs and two service points. Olivia Benson added 13 kills, six digs, four service points and two aces. Madison Houseworth finished with 11 service points, six aces and six digs. Eva Pollak also had six digs.

Girls tennis/cross country

Boys cross country

Mainland 15, Bridgeton 50

1. Ethan Bongiovanni M 18:12; 2. Bryan Hernandez B 18:43; 3. Micah Miller M 19:35; 4. Trey Goldstein M 20:02; 5. Justin Yon M 20:07; 6. Aberam Post M 20:09; 7. Grant Livingston M 20:13; 8. Isaac McCarney M 20:45; 9. John Gaffney M 20:45; 10. Darion Felicians B 21:29.

Records: Mainland 5-0

Ocean City 19, Egg Harbor Twp. 44; Ocean City 15, Absegami 50; Egg Harbor Twp. 15, Absegami 42

1. Nick Scarangelli OC)15:56; 2. Ryan Taylor EHT 16:29; 3. Ethan Buck OC16:42; 4. Chris Sardy OC 16:59; 5. Caleb Aristizabal OC 17:11; 6. Matt Hoffman OC 17:20; 7. Colin Abbott OC 17:32; 8. Kal Heyman OC 17:37; 9. Zach Hutchinson OC 17:40; 10. Robert Cesari OC 18:22

Records: Ocean City 5-0

St. Augustine 21, Oakcrest 40; Oakcrest 23, Cape May Tech 32

1. Pete Tampelinni SA 18:25; 2. Cale Aiken O 18:32; 3. Vinny Polistino SA 19:19; 4. Billy Christopher SA 19:49; 5. Isreal Kennedy O 20:05; 6. Dom Polistina SA 20:17; 7. Jose Hernandez SA 20:46; 8. Evan Feliciano CMT 22:10; 9. Thomas Pham O 22:11; 10. Brandon Markee CMT 22:35; 11. Cole Oravits CMT 22:50; 12. Jacob Benowitz O 22:54; 13. Christian Thode CMT 25:26; 14. Hunter Oldfield O 25:55; 15. Collin Geiger CMT 26:23

Cedar Creek 21, Middle Twp. 38

1. Matt Winterbottom CC 17:37; 2. Brayden Parker CC 19:57; 3. Austin Jenkins MT 20:04; 4. Sean Martino CC 20:19; 5. Noe Munaverde Dios MT 20:57; 6. Ethan Butterhof CC 21:28; 7. Jeff Tzorfas MT 22:42; 8. Kai MacNeill CC 22:43; 9. Avi Khullar CC 22:45; 10. Louis Flynn CC 22:47

Records: Cedar Creek 5-1; Middle 1-3

Girls cross country

Cedar Creek 24, Middle Twp. 31

1. Riley Lerner CC 21:05; 2. Alexis Sears CC 21:54; 3. Sofia Jurusz MT 22:11; 4. Abigail Clapp CC 22:27; 5. Mariann Kurtz MT 23:15; 6. Paulina Rios MT 23:23; 7. Kamryn Super MT 23:24; 8. Chloe Arnold CC 23:31; 9. Leah Denmead CC 24:10; 10. Hannah Vaught MT 24:27

Records: Cedar Creek 5-0

Mainland 15, Bridgeton 50

1. Gillian Lovett M 19:24; 2. Claudia Booth M 22:49; 3. Chloe Malone M 22:49; 4. Ava McDole M 22:49; 5. Macie Gannon M 25:08; 6. Lily Gramlich M 26:57; 7. Kate Travis M 29:17; 8. Mehda Bodapati M 30:32; 9. Kah'mya B 31:17; 10. Mariana Lopez B 32:23

Records: Mainland 5-0

Girls tennis

Atlantic City 5, Hammonton 0

Singles: Mayla Burns d. Gracie Kappauf 6-3, 6-2; Hannah Frebowitz d. Natalie Sole 6-1, 6-0; Cece Marota d.. Adrianna Palmore 6-4, 6-2

Doubles: Rosie Miltenberger-Mia Marota d. Amelia Schirmer-Mia Donio 6-2, 6-2; Lauren Fox-Ellie Carrasco d. Laila Palmore-Samantha Irwin 6-4, 6-3

Records: Atlantic City 3-7; Hammonton 1-9

No. 2 Mainland Reg. 5, Vineland 0

Singles: Christina Htay d. Gianina Speranza 6-3, 6-1; Maddie Dennis d. Luciana Day 3-6, 6-2, 7-5 (10-6); Samantha Goldberg d. Trista Suppi 6-0, 6-2

Doubles: Marlee Campbell-Elizabeth Ong d. Olivia Griggs-Gabriella Vega 6-3, 6-2; Emma Savov-Lily Turner d. Blake Harris-Natalia Ponce 6-3, 6-6 (8-6)

Records: Mainland 10-0; Vineland 10-5

Southern Reg. 4, Toms River East 1

Singles: Gabby Tapia S d. Hailey Mastej 6-0, 6-1; Rachel Perry S d. Isabella Ciaravino 6-3, 6-1; Grace Schriever d. Katie Ditzel 6-2, 6-2

Doubles: Hope Laudien-Abigail Cole T d. Victoria Castaldi-Finley Gaskill 6-3, 6-4; Delaney Bartram-Emily Whitehead S d. Isabella Merlino-Kiran Kanuga 6-3, 6-3

Records: Southern 6-5; TRE 1-7

Barnegat 3, Manchester Twp. 2

Singles: Sophia Vallerruden B d. Gabrielle Ashton 2-6, 6-4, 6-1; Ella Rajcok M d. Talia Fraser 6-2, 6-2; Madalynn O'Neill M d. Victoria VanWagner 6-1, 6-0

Doubles: Yasmeen Muhammad-Catherine Ryan B d. Natasha Collinson-Alexis Cervenak 4-6, 6-4, 6-2; Jocelyn Ziarko-Kayla Nichols B d. Emily Johnson-Allison Gilbert 6-0, 7-6 (7-4)

Records: Barnegat 5-7; Manchester 7-4

Millville 3, Our Lady of Mercy 2

Singles: Arielis Martinez M d. Jenna D'Orio 6-2, 6-1; Cheyanna Snyder M d. Bella Martinez 6-3, 6-4; Rebecca Lore M d. Sarah Kern 7-5, 6-4

Doubles: Rylie Gemberling-Amani Malickel O d. Jocelyn Eduardo-Brianna Miller 6-4, 6-4; Morgan Edwards-Katherine Hargrave O d. Sophia Scarpulla-Brigid Humphreys 6-1, 6-0

Records: OLMA 3-5; Millville 3-9

Oakcrest 5, Bridgeton 0

Singles: Cece Capone d. Maria Shelton 6-2, 6-1; Michaela Hearn d. Jocelyn Zamora Sanchez 6-0, 6-0; Samantha McDow d. Ashley Martinez 6-3, 6-0

Doubles: Trinity Brown-Vanessa Lee d. Juana West-Harmony Hughes 4-6, 6-3, 10-6; Bindiya Dave-Gabrielle Tropiano d. Jocelyn Perez-Sarai Torres 6-3, 6-1

Records: Oakcrest 5-6; Bridgeton 1-6

Donovan Catholic 5, Pinelands Reg. 0

Singles: Emma Conroy d. Grace Klements 6-0, 6-1; Caitlin Piazza d. Kiera Kaszuba 6-2, 6-3; Emma Cookson d. Sage Targett 7-6 (7-3), 6-2

Doubles: Gianna Rao-Katherine Schuler d. Abigayl Howell-Maissa Acosta 6-2, 6-1; Jessica Placa-Sheryll Tamakloe d. Molly Cogar-Lillian Maleski 6-2, 6-0

Records: Pinelands 3-9; Donovan Cath. 11-0

Middle Twp. 3, Lower Cape May Reg. 2

Singles: Sam Mancuso L d. Maria Sakoulas 6-4, 6-1; Brenna Bussinger M d. Vika Simonsen 6-7, 7-5, 6-2; Maddie Gilbert L d. Serenity Carlos 6-1, 6-1

Doubles: Rylee McFadden-Fiona Gale M d. Ainsley Reed-Jayci Shivers 7-6 (7-4), 3-6, 7-5; Lily Zuzulock-Sophia Zheng M d. Bryn Popdan-Hailey Elwell 6-2, 6-4

Records: Middle 9-1; Lower 7-2

Holy Spirit 5, Cedar Creek 0

Singles: Lorena Saavedra d. Ang Wyld 6-0, 0-6; Catherine Gallagher d. Phoebe Kershenblatt 6-3, 6-1; Armani Mensah d. Clarabella Couch 6-2, 6-3

Doubles: Danielle Curau-Melanie Torres d. Ava Ulland-Nicole Vargas 6-2, 6-1; Mariah Nell-Alyson Rymas d. Vega Figarola-Alex Ruggiero 6-2, 6-1

Records: Holy Spirit 8-3; Cedar Creek 1-9

No. 5 Egg Harbor Twp. 4, Ocean City 1

Singles: Alexis Allegretto d. Payton Colbert 7-5, 6-4; Jamie Theophall d. Taylor Pontari; Lauren Theophall d. Daphne Brozyna 6-0, 6-1

Doubles: Demi Lu-Belina Zheng d. Mackenzee Segich-Claire Coffey 6-1, 7-5; Lilly Munoz-Lily Ferriola E d. Morgan Rebock-Chloe Howard 3-6, 6-1, 6-2

Records: EHT 10-1; Ocean City 4-6

Buena Reg. 3, Pleasantville 2

Singles: Kshema Patel d. Julia Ramirez 7-5, 6-7 (4-7), 1-0 (10-8); Helen Robledo, P d. Isabella Sangataldo 6-2, 7-6 (7-5); Anika Cooper P d. Julia LoSasso 6-4, 7-6 (7-4)

Doubles: Valeria Pinedo-Louise Shevchenko B d. Nasiyada Atkinson-Jamilet Mendoza 6-2, 6-4; Kaedence Cossaboon-Gisele Collins B d. Roselyn Colon-Ayanna Hubbard 6-0, 6-2

Records: Buena 1-5; Pleasantville 0-6

